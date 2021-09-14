Real Housewives of Salt Lake City RHOSLC’s Heather Gay Admits She Knew Jen Shah’s Business Was Shady Prior To Jen’s Arrest! By

Heather Gay has admitted that she knew that Jen Shah’s business was “unsavory” prior to her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star’s arrest.

Fans of the show know that Jen was arrested during filming season for her alleged involvement in a long-running telemarketing scheme. Heather has been one of Jen’s biggest cheerleaders in recent months, and the reality star explained why during her Sunday appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“I have one job, and it’s to be Jen’s friend. That’s it!” she told Andy Cohen on September 12. “And you know what, you need friends when you’re in a situation like this.”

Andy pressed the Bravo star to spill if she believes that Jen is guilty, and Heather replied that it really made no difference to her. She then admitted that she knew that her pal’s business was shady before she was arrested, on March 30.

“It’s irrelevant. I knew her business was unsavory when I was her friend, so why would I change now that it’s public?” Heather said.

“I didn’t know it was illegal,” she added.

“Jen was on my podcast and I asked her, for like an hour, questions about her business,” the reality star continued. “Because I love business, and I know how hard it is to make money in business, it doesn’t just flow. And I never understood it, and I just assumed it was something that was, like, right along the line of… Nothing I would wanna be involved in. I didn’t think it was illegal. I didn’t think you’d go to prison for it.”

Heather explained that if she had knowledge that Jen was running the alleged scam, she would have tried to discourage her.

“I would have said, ‘Babe don’t do this. Your life is worth more than that,’” she said.

Andy asked the mom-of-three if she would stick by Jen if she spoke ill about her children on social media, as she has done to Brooks Marks, the son of her co-star, Meredith Marks.

“No. I would not,” Heather responded. “I can take it, but, like, my kids are off-limits.”

Heather noted that she has no control over her castmate when asked if she had asked her to stop making public comments about Brooks.

“Jen’s a disaster on social media,” she declared. “And, like, I can’t manage Jen, I think that’s clear. So I just try to show up for her. The truth is I love her. She’s fun, she’s charismatic, she’s smart, and that’s all I need.”

A fan asked Heather if she was keeping up with the legal scandal surrounding Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne.

“Of course I’ve been watching everything play out because it’s happening for Salt Lake City. It’s almost parallel,” Heather revealed. “But, unfortunately, Jen’s at the hub of her issues and she has a lot more to answer for than Erika Jayne does.”

Heather drew a comparison between the two women, before dissing Erika for how she’s responding to questions from the RHOBH cast.

“The biggest thing is that Jen is in it. Jen is honest, and kind of open about her fears and what she’s facing, and the reality of what’s going on,” she opined. “Erika’s very much, you know… presenting.”

“Jen’s asking for help, support, and compassion, and Erika’s saying, ‘Why would you do this to me?’” Heather added.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Sundays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

