Erika Jayne’s Former ‘Image Maker’ EXPOSES Erika & Tom’s ‘Arranged, Competitive’ Marriage & Says He Was Paid By Tom’s Firm NOT Erika’s Company!

Erika Jayne’s former makeup artist is spilling tea about his professional relationship with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and what he witnessed of the dynamic between Erika and her estranged ex, Thomas Girardi. Troy Jensen also opened up about the falling out that severed his relationship with the reality star.

Troy Jensen, who has worked with Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey, was brought on Erika’s team by Mikey Minden, ten years ago. Troy was hired to help mold Erika’s image, as she launched her career as a pop performer.

“I wasn’t just her makeup artist. I oversaw pretty much everything creative,” Troy dished to Heather McDonald during a recent appearance on her podcast, Juicy Scoop. “[I did] her photography, I was overseeing the development of her website., her merch, even the logo that she still uses today. That was what I was brought in to do, [create] her image.”

The artist explained that because the pay was “so great,” he began to break off from other clients. Troy clarified that it was Tom Girardi who promptly paid him and that the checks were cut from Tom’s law firm.

“I’d turn in my invoice on a Monday and I’d get paid by Wednesday,” he explained. “[And I was paid] by Tom’s office. I wasn’t paid out of this EG Global LLC. I was paid by Tom’s office.”

Fans know that Tom has been accused of embezzling millions from former clients and business partners, in order to support Erika’s lavish lifestyle and “Pretty Mess” brand.

Troy confirmed that Tom shelled out the big bucks to keep Erika’s career up and running, but noted that the couple’s relationship did not appear to be a romantic one. He said that the marriage felt like “an arrangement” and noted that there seemed to be a “competitive” vibe between Tom and Erika.

“I remember one time when they were together, and we were maybe getting ready for a show or whatever, and he came in and was like, ‘Hey how’s it going?’ And she goes, ‘How was your day, dear?’ And he goes, ‘Oh, I made $3 billion dollars today, how ’bout you?’ And she said, ‘Oh, I sang in front of 3 billion queens today,’” Troy recalled. “It kind of almost felt a little competitive.”

Troy stayed tight-lipped when asked if he believed that Erika had a boyfriend during the time he worked for the RHOBH star.

“I’d rather not comment on that. I take the fifth on that,” he said.

He added that Erika truly loved her career above all else.

“I worked with her very closely so I got to know her very well. And I got to know her, and her dynamic, and this Erika Jayne project was probably the most important thing to her,” he explained. “More than anything! More than probably her marriage, more than anything that she was doing. This was something I think she always wanted to do, and I think for whatever reason, Tom gave her this opportunity with sparing no expense.”

Troy was seemingly let go after a conflict surfaced between himself, Erika, and Mikey. The artist said that he felt disrespected after Mikey dissed a look that he created for the singer. Troy confessed that he lashed out at ErikaErika and said “really terrible things.”

“I said some really terrible things,” Troy admitted. “I said, ‘You’re a wannabe pop star and you buy your way to the top!’”

Erika accepted Troy’s eventual apology, but the duo never worked together again.

In other news, Erika hinted that her “Erika Jayne” persona presented on the Bravo series was all smoke and mirrors, during a past appearance on Ted Talk Pasadena.

“When I joined a reality TV show, overnight, I took Erika Jayne from nightclubs to people’s living rooms. And they ate it up because TV land is really into sparkly over-the-top characters,” she said in the resurfaced clip. “I was nailing it.”

“But what happened that I didn’t expect was that people thought this Erika Jayne character was totally and completely me,” Erika continued. “This art project that I had created to get back to what I love the most in the world was all I was ever allowed to be. It’s the greatest bamboozlement I’ve ever accomplished because Erika Jayne nearly erased Erika Girardi.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

