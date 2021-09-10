Real Housewives of Atlanta Kenya Moore Admits That She’d Like To See Phaedra Parks Return To ‘RHOA’ & Confirms Cast Shakeup! By

Kenya Moore leaked some tea about her return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta and shared her thoughts about a likely cast shakeup, in a recent interview with ET.

The outlet asked the reality star if she would be back for Season 14, and Kenya responded “we’ll see” before revealing that filming is scheduled to kick off in October.

The Season 13 cast included Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, and rookie, Drew Sidora. Multiple reports have speculated that Cynthia will likely land on Bravo’s chopping block, after appearing on RHOA for more than a decade.

Cynthia addressed the rumors during a June appearance on The Wendy Williams Show.

“Word on the street is I may be out of a job,” the model said. “Here’s the thing, nobody really wants to be fired. I mean, my first job was Taco Bell. I wouldn’t want to be fired from there. I would want the option to leave if I wanted to go. God’s will, not my will, will be done. I have had an amazing run. It’s been 11 amazing years as a consistent peach-holder.”

Porsha’s future on the show remains uncertain, due to the RHOA star landing a new spinoff series. Drew’s peach status is also up in the air, but Kandi seemingly confirmed her return in comments shared with the outlet, earlier this summer.

Kenya referenced the “OG” factor when asked who she would like to see come back to the show, perhaps confirming rumors that Sheree Whitfield is set for a comeback. Kenya also mentioned the possibility of Phaedra Parks coming back to the Bravo series. Fans know that Phaedra made her exit after Season 9 when it was revealed that she was behind the rumors that alleged that Kandi tried to drug and take advantage of Porsha in her “sex dungeon.”

Kenya spoke about seeing Phaedra at the recent memorial celebration honoring NeNe Leakes’ deceased husband, Gregg Leakes.

“I did see Phaedra, we also spoke, we took photos together, we had a good conversation,” she said. “Listen… the fans love Phaedra, obviously, and I don’t think that it would be a bad idea to have her back. I think it would be very interesting.”

Kenya made sure to note that she “didn’t really know anything” but added that she hoped that none of her “enemies” would be invited back.

“Atlanta never disappoints,” she quipped.

Kenya also dished about the upcoming Peacock “Housewives” spinoff show, The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, in which she starred alongside Real Housewives of New York stars, Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, Real Housewives of New Jersey stars, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Cynthia Bailey, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG, Kyle Richards.

“When I tell you, it was the best show that I’ve filmed,” Kenya gushed. “Yeah, it is so good! It was so amazing filming it, different from anything I’ve ever experienced. The girls were outstanding. Like, it was just, like — it was so, it was like a symphony, you know? It was just magic, everywhere you looked.”

