Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne Only On Speaking Terms With ‘True Friend’ Lisa Rinna & Is Preparing To Take Down The Other Ladies At ‘RHOBH’ Reunion! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Erika Jayne is on speaking terms with only one of her co-stars, as her life continues to crash on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Fans know that the reality star is embroiled in a divorce from Thomas Girardi, the former famed lawyer who has been accused of embezzling millions owed to former clients and business partners.

The RHOBH women have expressed doubts over how much Erika knows about Tom’s shady financial affairs, most pointedly the $20 million that was allegedly transferred into her businesses.

Sources told the Daily Mail that Erika believes that Lisa Rinna is her “only true friend,” after watching the season unfold in real-time. The “Pretty Mess” personality now believes that Kyle Richards is “two-faced” and sees Dorit Kemsley as a hypocrite.

Kyle, 52, Lisa, 58, Dorit, 45, Garcelle Beauvais, 54, Crystal Kung Minkoff, 36, and Sutton Stracke, 49 will gather on Friday to film the reunion series—and Erika is reportedly ready for the challenge.

“Erika feels like Lisa Rinna is her only true friend on the show,” a close friend of Erika‘s told the outlet.

Rinna has taken heat from fans for standing loyally beside Erika after repeatedly calling out Denise Richards, last season.

“The other women say one thing to her face and something completely different behind her back. Lisa actually has her back,” the tipster said.

“Erika feels the hypocrisy from Dorit is outrageous – all you have to do is google her name and see what pops up there – add her husband’s name to the google search and your jaw will drop,” the insider added.

“Erika is also disappointed and shocked with how Kyle Richards has turned on her and now realizes the warning Lisa Vanderpump gave her about Kyle was true,” the source revealed. “Erika knows that Kyle has two faces both literally and figuratively.”

The embattled Bravo star is also still furious about Sutton Stracke, who has been the most outspoken about the discrepancies in Erika’s stories. Sutton confronted Erika during a recently aired dinner party at the home of Kathy Hilton.

“Erika also believes that Sutton should be sending her paycheck to her house because if it wasn’t for Erika, there would be no storyline for Sutton,” the snitch dished.

“Erika looks forward to facing the women at the reunion taping this Friday. She has a lot to say and will do it to their faces, not behind their backs like they’ve done to her,” the insider added.

Erika took to Twitter last week and hinted that she was ready to come out swinging against her co-stars.

Fans reached out to Erika on the platform to remind her that Sutton was not the only one chattering behind her back.

“You don’t be fooled!!! KYLE TALKED SMACK ABOUT YOU TOO! SHE WAS IN AGREEMENT [WITH WHAT] THE OTHER LADIES WERE SAYING ABOUT YOU!” tweeted one passionate fan. “AND DORIT TALKED ABOUT YOU AND BACK PEDDLED IN FRONT OF THE WORLD!”

Erika responded to the viewer — ”Don’t worry, we’ll get to that.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

