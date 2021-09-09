Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne Offered A Settlement Deal After Claiming $25M In Losses Over The Past 10 Years! By

Erika Jayne’s ten-year music career reportedly ended in a whopping $24 million financial loss.

Ronald Richards, the lawyer investigating the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s finances, dished stunning details about Erika’s career earlier this week and offered a deal to settle the ongoing $25 million federal lawsuit that surrounds the reality star.

“Here is the stunning factoid of the day: We cannot locate a singer, ‘mactress’ or actress who has lost more money from 2008 to 2018 then [Erika Jayne]. To be exact, she reported from 2008 to 2014 & 2017 to 2018 losses of ($24,145,754.00). This is why CA says she has no real biz,” Richards wrote on Twitter, on September 7.

Erika filed for divorce from her estranged ex, Thomas Girardi, in November. Tom was forced into a Chapter 7 bankruptcy in December, after being hit by accusations of embezzlement from multiple clients and business partners.

In July, documents were filed which claimed that Erika and two of her companies, EJ Global LLC and Pretty Mess Inc, raked in jewelry and other assets purchased by funds from Tom’s law firm, Girardi Keese. Richards accused the reality star of hiding asset transfers and claims that she owes the firm $25 million.

Richards noted in recently revealed documents that “it would be a miscarriage of justice if [Erika] was allowed to simply walk completely free of owing over $25,000,000 to the Estate.”

“Erika signed all of her tax returns, numerous credit card slips, and was well aware of the money she spent on the Debtor’s credit cards and the Debtor’s payment of her personal expenses,” the documents state. “Her feigned willful blindness and ostrich approach to these expenditures will do absolutely nothing to limit her liability.”

Erika fired off a tweet at Richards writing—“@RonaldRichards

YOU need Lexapro Talk about unraveling…” which prompted Richards to respond with a settlement offer.

“Obviously, she is taking too much of it….. Here is our offer: For each $100k she voluntarily returns of the $25M of her personal expenses that were paid by GK, we will add 10%, if returned within ten days,” the legal eagle tweeted.

Richards blasted Erika for thwarting justice by filing “meritless motions” with funds from a slush account, ignoring the needs of the real victims—former clients of the disgraced lawyer who are owed millions in settlement funds.

“What the public doesn’t realize, [Erika Jayne] has a massive PR machine with fake bots and paid persons working our feed. Also, she has a slush account with- apparently, unlimited funds to file meritless motions, delay the case, and cost the victims a lot of money in delay/fees,” Richards wrote.

Richards spoke to People in late August, and shared his hope that Erika would eventually have a “come to Jesus moment.”

“The evidence is undeniable,” Richards explained. “We are hopeful that Ms. Girardi comes down the mountain from a place of privilege and obscene wealth and returns some of these expenses so the former clients and creditors of this law firm can mitigate the horrific and unfair losses perpetrated by her husband and others…We are hopeful she finds it a better path to resolve this matter without any further avoidance of her obligations to this Estate instead of constantly draining Estate resources with meritless legal positions and threats. No more investigation is needed to prove the money traveled in one direction: To Erika Girardi.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

