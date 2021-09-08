Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The Judge Erika Jayne BLASTED For Having An Affair With Tom Girardi Retired 6 Months After Being Aired Out! By

Tricia A. Bigelow, the judge who was dragged into the divorce drama between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne, and Thomas Girardi, decided to retire only six months after being publicly blasted by the reality star.

Bigelow served on the California Second District Court of Appeal. She was appointed by former California governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in 2008. She retired in June.

Fans know that Erika filed for divorce in November, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The ex-couple was married for 21 years. Erika moved out of the Pasadena mansion she shared with her husband and into a $1.5 million rental property, which has been featured on the currently airing season of the Bravo reality show. Tom, 82, was slammed with a lawsuit in December, which accused the lawyer of embezzling millions from former clients. He was forced into a Chapter 7 bankruptcy and the Bravo star was later named as a defendant in a federal lawsuit, which alleges that she played a role in Tom’s reported embezzlement schemes.

Erika took to social media to accuse her ex of cheating with Bigelow, a couple of weeks after being named in the federal lawsuit.

In December, Erika, 50, shared a collage of jaw-dropping messages and pics on social media, supposedly swapped between Tom and Bigelow.

“This is Justice Tricia A. Bigelow. She was f**king my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying her Saks bill and paying for her plastic surgery,” she captioned the scandalous post before hitting her delete button.

“Miss you babe. Makeup sex?” one alleged message said.

Alan Jackson, Bigelow’s lawyer, responded by telling the L.A. Times that Erika’s “actions in maliciously doxxing the Justice were nothing short of criminal.”

“We are considering our options to protect Justice Bigelow from further harassment,” he said.

In June, Lance Ito, the judge famous for presiding over the O.J. Simpson murder trial, wrote an article for the Metropolitan News-Enterprise, announcing Bigelow’s retirement. Bigelow revealed that she had taken a private mediator position at Signature Resolution, last month.

Erika implied that she shouldn’t be the only woman summoned to court amid Tom’s bankruptcy case, by “liking” a tweet, over the weekend. She hinted on social media that she wonders why the lawyer investigating the case isn’t dragging Tom’s other supposed love interests into court.

“If Ronald Richards is coming for Erika because Tom gave her money she didn’t know where it was coming from! I suggest he should go after his mistresses, his partners, the politicians he donated money to, Tom’s family…!” a fan wrote on Twitter.

Erika cosigned the tweet via a heart and did the same for another tweet suggesting that she should not be dissed for appearing on the show amid her tumultuous legal woes.

In July, documents were filed which claimed that Erika and two of her companies, EJ Global LLC and Pretty Mess Inc, raked in jewelry and other assets purchased by Girardi Keese funds. Richards has accused Erika of owing the firm $25 million.

