Celebrity News Scott Disick And Amelia Hamlin Call It Quits Amid Kourtney Kardashian Drama! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin have called it quits. A source has confirmed to TMZ that the 20-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum are no longer a couple.

There appears to be a dispute over who made the move to bail on the relationship first, with sources close to Amelia claiming that she was the one to pull the plug on the romance. Other insiders dished that Scott was the one who wanted to end things, supposedly because he didn’t want to waste anyone’s time on a dead-end relationship. Their romance reportedly hit a wall over the holiday weekend, which led to their official split.

The abrupt breakup comes after Scott, 38, was exposed for mocking Kourtney Kardashian’s PDA pics with her boyfriend, Travis Barker, to her ex, Younes Benjima, last week.

Scott tried to connect with his ex’s other former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, via a DM, to commiserate about Kourtney’s published smooch sessions with the Blink-182 drummer. The Algerian model did not play along—and turned the tables on the father of three.

Younes took to his Instagram Story to put Scott, 38, on blast, posting screenshots of the conversation.

“Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott appeared to write to Younes, attaching a snap of the former KUWTK star on top of the musician, in a boat.

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy,” Younes seemingly replied. “PS: i aint your bro.”

Younes, 28, wrote—“keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately” over the photo.

Younes followed up in a second slide, writing—“couldn’t miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tired [sic] to stay quiet and be the nice guy.”

The model threw his own shade at Kourtney’s paparazzi snapped PDA with the famous drummer in April, perhaps explaining why Scott believed he had a sympathetic ear.

Insiders told TMZ that the incident did not influence Scott’s decision to end the relationship. In a later update, the outlet reported that Scott’s behavior did not sit well with Amelia, and ultimately led to her decision to break it off.

“The breakup was coming, but the Younes DM was the final straw,” a tipster said.

Amelia hinted that the couple was headed for a fall over the weekend when she posted a photo of herself wearing a tank top imprinted with the words—”Don’t you have a girlfriend?”

Scott and Amelia were last spotted at Nobu Malibu, in August. The duo has been dating for almost a year.

