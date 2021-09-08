Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Bravo Releases Footage From The Moment Jen Shah Got Arrested, Leaving The ‘RHOSLC’ Cast In SHOCK, Plus Season 2 Taglines Revealed! By

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast was shocked by Jen Shah’s arrest, as revealed in a released sneak peek preview of the upcoming second season of the Bravo reality series.

Jen is seen receiving a phone call during a girls’ trip, which prompts the reality star to cut and run. The cast eventually learns that Jen is wanted by the feds for her alleged connection to a money-laundering operation.

Jen greets her co-stars, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Jennie Nguyen, and Lisa Barlow, upon entering a bus that would soon whisk the ladies to their destination, before picking up the call.

“Hi, baby. No, not yet, we’re still… We’re at Beauty Lab and Laser, in the parking lot,” she tells an unidentified individual.

The conversation hints that trouble is brewing for the reality star, who comments, “Okay… Okay…. Okay, wait,” while eyeing the camera.

“Can you turn this… off? Can we turn it off?” Jen asks Whitney, pointing to her mic apparatus.

Jen informs Heather that she has “some bad news” when the ladies step off the bus.

“What’s going on? Yeah, I can feel your energy, completely,” Heather responds.

“I just got a phone call and I need to go,” Jen explains.

Helicopters buzzing overhead cause the Bravo stars to wonder what exactly is about to unfold.

“Holy sh-t. What the f-ck is going on?” Lisa asks.

Heather shares that she’s afraid that Jen is “on the run” as police begin to arrive. Lisa begins to suspect that the feds were tipped off to Jen’s whereabouts.

“How do they know she was here? Somebody had to have told them she was here,” Lisa says.

An officer reveals that he has a search warrant for the Bravo star, as Whitney pulls up a scandalous article about her castmate.

“Oh my gosh! ‘Real Housewives Star Charged in Massive Money Laundering Scheme,’” she reads. “I have the f-cking chills. Her and Stu were charged for stealing people’s money, fraud.”

The preview later features the cast reacting to the stunning accusations against Jen.

“Do you have business with Jen?” Jennie asks Lisa.

Heather admits she doesn’t “want to be indicted” or “involved,” and Whitney notes, “if we do not share what we know, we’re in danger.”

Mary Cosby and Meredith Marks, who were not present during the police drama, hint that they might know something about who may have leaked Jen’s location to the feds, during confessional spots.

Watch the sneak peek below!

Season 2 cast tag lines were also featured in the sneak peek preview.

Jen Shah: “The only thing I’m guilty of is being shahmazing.”

Whitney Rose: “In a town of beauties and beasts, there’s only one Wildrose.”

Lisa Barlow: “You don’t have to like me, I love myself enough for the both of us.”

Jennie Nguyen: “I have plenty of everything, including opinions.”

Mary Cosby: “If you come for me, I will send Jesus after you.”

Meredith Marks: “I may be known for my ice but I always bring the heat.”

Heather Gay: “I was raised a Mormon but now I’m raising a glass of champagne.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returns to Bravo on September 12 at 9 pm, ET.

