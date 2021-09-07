Celebrity News It’s A Boy! Cardi B Offset Welcome Their Second Child! By

Cardi B. and her husband, Offset, welcomed a baby boy on September 4th. The rapper announced the arrival of the duo’s second child on social media, on Monday.

“9/4/21🦕💙🧸,” Cardi, 28, captioned a mother/son pic snapped in her hospital bed, with the proud father by her side.

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almánza, and the Migos member later shared that they were “overjoyed to finally meet” their son, in comments shared with People.

“He is already loved so much by family and friends,” the couple told the outlet in a statement. “We can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

Cardi also shares a three-year-old daughter with the rapper. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, has three other children from previous relationships—Jordan, 11, Kody, 6, and Kalea, 6.

As reported in June—Cardi B bared all in a maternity photoshoot, posing topless with the “Bad and Boujee” rapper. The “Up” singer’s sexy Instagram share revealed the pregnant artist covering her breasts while her husband’s arms cradled her belly.

Cardi gave a nod to the couple’s once bumpy marriage in the post’s caption.

“We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing,” the singer wrote on Instagram, in June. “Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes.”

The “WAP” rapper also posted a snap of the couple’s three-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, with her hand on her mom’s baby bump. Cardi and Kulture were photographed wearing matching white outfits and gold accessories.

“I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and Henny,” Cardi captioned the snap, making reference to her younger sister, Hennessy. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

Cardi announced that the couple was expecting their second child by posting a nude photo of herself drenched in white paint.

The artist then showed off her blossoming bump during an appearance at the 2021 BET Awards, rocking a glittery Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit.

Cardi appeared at a Nasdaq event to support her husband on August 31, only days before giving birth. The artist was sporting a bright pink sweatsuit, a Gucci belt, and a white T-shirt.

Cardi and Offset, 29, tied the knot in a secret ceremony in September 2017, but did not confirm their marriage until they were about to welcome their daughter, a year later. Cardi accused her husband of stepping out of their marriage in 2018. She filed for divorce from Offset in September 2020 but backed out of the petition two months later.

