Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne Thinks Attorney Should Also Go After Tom’s Mistresses To Retrieve Missing Millions In Bankruptcy Case! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Erika Jayne has implied that she shouldn’t be the only woman summoned to court amid Thomas Girardi’s bankruptcy case, while one of her ex’s past associates tries to separate himself from the disgraced lawyer’s ongoing legal battle.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star hinted on social media that she wonders why the lawyer investigating the case isn’t dragging Tom’s other supposed love interests into court.

“If Ronald Richards is coming for Erika because Tom gave her money she didn’t know where it was coming from! I suggest he should go after his mistresses, his partners, the politicians he donated money to, Tom’s family…!” a fan wrote on Twitter.

Erika cosigned the tweet via a heart and did the same for another tweet suggesting that she should not be dissed for appearing on the show amid her tumultuous legal woes. Fans will remember that Lisa Vanderpump and Denise Richards decided to withdraw from filming commitments during their difficult periods on RHOBH.

“Denise and LVP got so much support for not showing up because they were ganged up on! ERIKA is SHOWING UP and taking the hits and gets hated on? Y’all are a bunch of hypocrites lol,” the viewer wrote, inviting a “like” from the reality star.

Erika surprised fans when she openly discussed Tom’s alleged infidelities in the series. In December, she shared a collage of jaw-dropping messages and pics on social media, supposedly swapped between Tom and one of his alleged girlfriends.

“This is Justice Tricia A. Bigelow. She was f**king my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying her Saks bill and paying for her plastic surgery,” she captioned the scandalous post before hitting her delete button.

Fans know that Erika was slapped with a $25 million lawsuit, after a lawyer hired by the trustee overseeing Tom’s bankruptcy case alleged that Tom’s firm, Girardi Keese, transferred the massive figure into one of her companies. The trustee overseeing the case cited a “fraudulent transfer” of assets in legal docs.

“Erika has direct knowledge that for at least 12 years, all of her expenses were being paid by [Girardi’s firm] as she was generating them. Moreover, Erika has repeatedly contended, ‘It is expensive to be me,’” the document states. “The glam cannot be supported by a sham.”

Erika filed for divorce from the fallen lawyer in November. Tom was hit by accusations of embezzlement from multiple clients and business partners, triggering a Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing, in December.

Tom and two attorneys who worked at his firm, Ken Griffin and David Lira, were accused of embezzling funds owed to families of victims of a 2018 plane crash. The lawyers were slammed by a lawsuit filed by Chicago firm, Edelson PC, who claimed that widows and orphans never received their share of a multimillion settlement with Boeing. The attorneys also allege that they were never paid for their work hours on the case.

Ken Griffin is requesting to be dropped from the case, alleging that Tom was the only person who had access to the settlement cash. He has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

“Money was transferred from Boeing to Girardi Keese in 2020 to settle the clients’ cases. This money was for the benefit of the Lion Air clients, minus agreed-upon attorneys’ fees. Mr. Griffin did not receive the money. The money was received by Girardi Keese,” the motion reads, in documents obtained by Radar Online.

Ken noted that “Because the fee-sharing ‘agreements’ between Plaintiff and Girardi Keese were not signed by any of the clients, the agreements are also unenforceable under California law.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

