‘RHOP’ Alum Katie Rost Posts Disturbing Battered & Bruised Selfies: ‘I Fought The Law & The Law Won’!

Real Housewives of Potomac alum, Katie Rost, recently sparked concern among her followers, when she posted alarming selfies that revealed bruises on her face. Her battered face had many fans wondering if she was involved in another abusive relationship. Katie was last featured on the Bravo series in a part-time capacity, during Season 4. The mom of three has seemingly been entrenched in custody battles with her ex-husband, Dr. James Orsini, since making her exit from the show.

Fans know that Katie broke up with Andrew Martin after her first RHOP season and later split from a man named Jacob, who is believed to have been the father of a child Katie lost in a miscarriage. Katie was later engaged to a man named Jesse for four months, before breaking it off. The duo had dated for five months, prior to their engagement.

MTO News shared the images posted by the former reality star, which reveal black eyes and bruises.

“I fought the law and the law won,” Katie captioned the disturbing share.

Katie made headlines in May 2020, when she posted a tearful custody update, revealing that she had not seen her children in almost two years.

In an emotional Instagram post, Katie shared that she had hired a new lawyer, in hopes of a communication breakthrough.

“I’m sending my new lawyer another $41k just so I can speak to my children, just so I can talk to them,” Katie said through tears.

Katie Rost and Dr. James Orsini are parents to son, James Rocco, and twin daughters, Renee and Kathryn.

The ex-couple wed in 2012 and divorced in 2016. Katie alleged a long history of physical and verbal abuse in early court documents, but Orsini’s legal team later claimed that all allegations of abuse had been dismissed in court.

Dr. James Orsini responded to his ex’s domestic violence accusations in an emailed statement to Page Six, in March 2019.

“Katie Rost has begun a one-sided smear campaign against me through social media. She has made horrendous false allegations regarding our past relationship and her accessibility to the children. I have continued to abide by court orders set in place. I would love nothing more than to have the truth revealed; yet would actually prefer the lives of my children, my wife, my stepdaughter and myself to remain private.”

Katie Rost gave the outlet an update, a few months later.

“There’s been no shift in his attitude. He’s not willing to work with me,” Katie said, in July 2019. “There’s a lot of court process still, which is extremely draining and frustratingly slow. It takes a while, but I think in the end, everything will be resolved by some more intelligent judges than the ones I had before.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

