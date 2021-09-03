Featured Lisa Rinna Says Erika Jayne DID NOT Spend $156K On Her Daughters’ Clothing Company! By

Lisa Rinna’s lawyer is setting the record straight about reports that claim that the reality star’s daughters, Delilah and Amelia Hamlin, received over $150k from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne, to boost their budding clothing line.

As reported earlier this week—Erika Jayne’s financial records revealed a possible connection to her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Lisa Rinna. It appeared that the reality star spent over $100k at a company called DNA Inc., the brand name of Rinna’s daughters’ clothing line.

The “Pretty Mess” performer has been slammed for her alleged involvement in her estranged husband’s bankruptcy case, amid accusations that her lavish lifestyle was supported by funds transferred from Tom Girardi’s law firm, Girardi Keese. The trustee overseeing the case cited a “fraudulent transfer” of assets, in legal documents.

The legal filings list several of Erika‘s alleged expenses during the marriage, including $14 million in American Express charges. Funds were used to purchase clothes, bags, shoes, and jewelry, and to pay for a “glam squad” and professional dancers.

One major expenditure was a $156,600 purchase made at DNA Inc. The company’s name seemingly matched the brand name of the clothing line launched by Rinna’s daughters, Delilah and Amelia Hamlin.

Ronald Richards, the lawyer investigating Erika’s finances, spoke to Radar Online about the alleged connection between Erika and the Hamlin fashion line.

“We have no reason to believe those charges are for any other company than her friend Lisa Rinna’s daughters’ company. It looks like she threw them a large bone with these excessive purchases,” the lawyer told the outlet. “Lisa and Erika have a close relationship including sharing business managers and Lisa has taken an active role in assisting Erika since she left Tom Girardi.”

Rinna’s lawyer debunked the claim as false, in comments shared with Radar Online. He told the outlet that “the $156,600 charge in question had absolutely nothing to do with Ms. Delilah and Amelia.”

The attorney clarified that the Hamlin sisters did create a single clothing line called DNA in 2019, but did not use the corporate moniker “DNA, Inc.”

“DNA,” which stands for Delilah N’ Amelia, was “merely the brand name of the clothing line that was sold under and by a company by the name of LA Collective,” Rinna’s legal rep explained.

“Simply put, there never was a “DNA Inc.” owned/operated by Delilah and Amelia,” he added, calling Richards’ claim “false.”

Erika’s lawyer also contacted the outlet and stated that the charge was related to a Santa Monica music production company.

Richards has been suspicious of Rinna’s tireless defense of her co-star amid his ongoing investigation. The legal eagle recently revealed that he planned to grill Rinna, because of her “extreme” defense of her co-star. Richards also noted that Rinna’s decision to refer Erika to her business manager was “unusual.”

“When I serve her a [deposition] subpoena, she may have a lawyer write me [and claim], ‘She knows nothing. She was just talking for TV.’ And I’m gonna have her sign a declaration under penalty of perjury that she was just basically talking, and she has no personal knowledge, and that would be acceptable to me,” the lawyer clarified during an appearance on Adam Newell’s YouTube show, “Up and Adam”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

