Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne BLASTS Two-Faced Kyle Richards And Dorit Kemsley For Talking Smack About Her Embezzlement Scandal!

Erika Jayne dished a hint about her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars in real-time after Sutton Stracke was put in the hot seat during Wednesday’s explosive episode. Sutton was pressured to come clean to Erika about comments she made regarding the scandalous embezzlement lawsuit that has surrounded her co-star.

Fans were quick to remind the “Pretty Mess” personality that Sutton was not the only one chattering behind her back.

“You don’t be fooled!!! KYLE TALKED SMACK ABOUT YOU TOO! SHE WAS IN AGREEMENT [WITH WHAT] THE OTHER LADIES WERE SAYING ABOUT YOU!” tweeted one passionate fan. “AND DORIT TALKED ABOUT YOU AND BACK PEDDLED IN FRONT OF THE WORLD!”

Erika responded to the viewer—”Don’t worry, we’ll get to that.”

Fans know that Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley have been sympathetic to Erika’s plight since news of her impending divorce broke, in November. However, both ladies have asked pointed questions about Erika’s explanations, as the season unfolds.

Erika’s estranged husband, Thomas Girardi, has since been accused of embezzling millions from former clients and business partners, and Erika has been accused of helping the once famed lawyer in his alleged misdeeds. Tom’s law firm, Girardi Keese, was forced into Chapter 7 bankruptcy, months after the divorce filing. The trustee overseeing the case claims that Tom transferred $20 million into Erika’s company to cover her exorbitant expenses. Erika was recently hit by a $25 million lawsuit, amid allegations that she was fully aware that the firm was funding her extravagant lifestyle for at least twelve years.

Several of Erika’s co-stars have openly wondered what she knows about the scandal, and some have even questioned if the ex-couple’s divorce was part of a larger strategy to hide assets. Sutton has openly challenged Erika about the disclosed facts of the case, and has been the most suspicious of her co-star’s responses. She has pointed out that Erika’s aired stories perfectly align with Tom’s defense team’s narrative. While Sutton has remained the most outspoken voice, Kyle and Dorit have both been filmed asking their own questions about Erika’s claims.

Kyle hinted that she was wavering during a featured scene filmed with Sutton, where she admitted that she would eat “crow pie” if she was wrong about Erika’s innocence. However, Kyle wasted no time throwing Sutton under the bus during a cast dinner, in Erika’s defense. Garcelle Beauvais has expressed doubts and has pressed Dorit to come clean to Erika’s face, about echoing Sutton’s concerns behind her co-star’s back.

Kyle reiterated her position on Twitter as the episode played out—restating her belief that Erika could be trusted.

Kyle tweeted on Wednesday—-“In tonight’s episode I said to Sutton in her backyard that Erika has never lied to me. Sutton spoke & it overlapped me so you couldn’t hear it well. But that is the truth. I have never known @erikajayne to be a liar. #rhobh.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

