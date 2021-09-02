Real Housewives of Atlanta NeNe Leakes and Family Are ‘In Deep Pain’ After Gregg’s Passing Due To Cancer By

NeNe Leakes’ husband, Gregg Leakes, has passed away after an intermittent battle with cancer. He was 66.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was married to Gregg for over 20 years. Gregg died on Wednesday according to a family rep, who commented — “Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes.”

“We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time,” the family spokesperson added.

Gregg reportedly did not want a funeral but instead requested that his body be cremated. The family will honor his wish and sources told TMZ that there will be a celebration of life ceremony scheduled at a later date.

NeNe and Gregg first tied the knot in 1997 but divorced in 2011. They remarried in 2013 and remained a solid couple throughout Gregg’s cancer battle. They share one adult son, Brent, but both have children from past relationships. Gregg was featured on RHOA during NeNe’s time on the show, before withdrawing from the spotlight last year. His colon cancer diagnosis and subsequent developments were chronicled on the reality series.

NeNe revealed in June that Gregg’s cancer had returned after a 2018 diagnosis and a period of remission beginning in May 2019. She shared the sad news with her followers, on Instagram.

“Hey guys….I was really caught off guard in that interview when asked about Gregg!” NeNe wrote. “He’s a private person so i hadn’t said anything publicly (his wishes) (Only our circle really know details) and really sometimes it’s best that way because people just read into it whatever they want too and family, whew Chileeeeee i just can’t.”

NeNe revealed that Gregg was in his final days over the weekend, during an appearance at her Atlanta club, The Linnethia Lounge, on Sunday.

A fan captured and posted the viral video of NeNe’s emotional remarks.

“If you see me and you see my son, give us a lot of love – okay? My husband is transitioning to the other side,” NeNe said.

NeNe responded to an attendee who called her rude, for not shouting out a happy birthday message.

“You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now…When people approach us and say ‘You’re rude’, my husband is at home dying,” she added.

NeNe eventually gave the birthday shout-out, after informing the crowd that her family was in the middle of a very tough time.

Bravo boss, Andy Cohen, posted his condolences on Twitter, sending his love to the RHOA veteran and the Leakes family.

“I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man. I jokingly called him “Pastor Leakes” but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family,” Cohen wrote.

NeNe and Cohen shared a contentious relationship amid the reality star’s tumultuous exit from RHOA, last September.

