Real Housewives of Atlanta Kenya Moore Ordered To Appear For Divorce Hearing With Marc Daly Just Days Before ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Debut! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Kenya Moore will have to tackle more divorce drama before she puts on her dancing shoes for her big Dancing With the Stars debut. A judge has ordered the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, her estranged husband, Marc Daly, and lawyers from both sides to appear via a Zoom conference, on September 16, only days ahead of the Season 30 premiere.

“It is ORDERED that all parties and their attorneys, if they are represented by counsel, shall appear by video conference, through the Zoom application, at the time and date designated for the hearing,” the court order, obtained by Radar Online, states.

The hearing could trip up Kenya’s ballroom game, as Dancing With the Stars is scheduled to premiere on September 20, only 4 days after the potentially emotional virtual conference.

Kenya filed for divorce, in May. The couple tied the knot on June 10, 2017, and the reality star listed September 19, 2019 as the duo’s breakup date. Kenya described her marriage as “irretrievably broken” with no chance of reconciliation.

The Bravo star is currently battling her estranged husband over ownership of their shared Georgia home and monthly support. Kenya is demanding that the court stop her ex from staking a claim in the mansion she purchased and renovated in 2015.

Kenya and Marc also disagreed on the issue of their two-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, appearing on RHOA. A Georgia judge ruled that the child can continue filming the show, despite shared objections from her father. The filming issue was settled in the final consent order, which was issued in June. The judge noted that his decision was reached after hearing arguments regarding Brooklyn filming the series, and assessing “disputed instances of domestic violence” based on Kenya’s testimony. The judge ordered the duo to focus on “lessening disparaging communication,” and found Kenya as the more actively nurturing parent.

Marc also accused the reality star of using the ex-couple’s two-year-old child to secure a storyline for the Bravo show. He said that he was “blindsided” by Kenya’s custody suit because he believed that they had already worked out a custody plan.

Kenya has been asking the court to seal the case, but her efforts have been unsuccessful, thus far.

“The Petitioner is a high-profile individual who has a vested and heightened interest in keeping her private life from becoming public,” Kenya’s lawyer wrote. “Due to her public persona, the Petitioner’s life, safety, and privacy interests are generally the subject of media outlets and as such.”

Marc demanded that his ex fork over $5k to cover his attorney fees because she was raking in cash from RHOA and her hair care company. He also accused Kenya of launching the custody case to “create a false narrative for the reality show that the Plaintiff is filming.”

Kenya fired back and implied that Marc spent little time with his daughter.

“The Respondent also repeated attempts to serve as a roadblock to the Petitioner’s income as he uses their minor child as a pawn to prevent the Petitioner from meeting contractual obligations,” the reality star’s attorney wrote.

