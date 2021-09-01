Real Housewives of Atlanta Kandi Burruss Reveals She ‘Wanted To Commit Suicide’ When She Was A Teen: ‘I Wasn’t Able To Find My Mom’s Gun’! By

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Kandi Burruss opened up about struggling with depression as a teenager, during the August 29 episode of her YouTube series, “Speak On It.” The Real Housewives of Atlanta star spoke about body image and revealed intimate details about her past mental health issues. Kandi shared that she suffered from depression during her middle school years and even contemplated committing suicide. The reality star explained that she was unable to find her mother’s firearm, which likely saved her life.

“I understand depression and different things like that ’cause I dealt with stuff like that at a younger age. I had a bout in middle school where I actually wanted to commit suicide,” Kandi shared. “But, praise The Lord, I wasn’t able to find my mom’s gun when I wanted to do it. So that did not happen, praise God. And I think as I got into high school is when I started finding myself, but then I also lost my brother in high school.”

The Bravo star encouraged others struggling with depression to keep moving forward.

“So it was dealing with a bout of depression and pushing through, you get what I’m saying?… In anything that you’re doing, there is going to have to be a sense of–even when you don’t want to when it doesn’t feel good when you’re subconscious when you’re just feeling emotionally out of it–a sense of ‘In order to get to your end goals, you’re going to have to push through,’” the Bravo star said.

The Xscape singer got real about plastic surgery in another recent episode of her candid YouTube series.

“I started thinking about this because I guess it’s been six, close to six weeks now, it’s been five and a half weeks. I decided to get my breasts reduced. And for me, it was a whole thing of who I was gonna go to reduce my breasts. Was I gonna go out of town and do it? Was I gonna stay in Atlanta and do it? Was I gonna go to a doctor that was close to Atlanta and do it? Trying to find the time to do it,” Kandi explained.

“And while I was doing my research I was just like, so many people are doing work, so many people are doing things but nobody ever wants to talk about it. So I’m going to talk about it!” the RHOA star added.

Kandi also encouraged tight-lipped celebrities to “be real with people” about their nips and tucks.

“As for myself, I think I’ve tried a couple different things as far as physically changing my body,” Kandi shared. “I have done lipo before, gotten boobs, got a boob reduction, I got another boob reduction, I’ve done a tummy tuck, and as far as facial things, I don’t do anything to my face really but I have tried botox which is still relevant to this conversation.”

The RHOA veteran shared a personal video of a recent breast reduction surgery, performed by Dr. Chad Dill. Kandi explained that she wanted the procedure because she had been uncomfortable with her breast size.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips