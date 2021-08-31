Real Housewives of New York Ramona Singer Reportedly Pitches A Fit Against Employee In Aspen Amid ‘RHONY’ Demotion! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Ramona Singer reportedly pitched a fit during her Aspen vacation in the wake of reports that allege that she might be demoted to a part-time cast member on the Real Housewives of New York. Aspen locals spotted the Bravo star, who escaped the city amid delayed reunion drama and a ratings crash that has producers scrambling for a solution.

A source contacted celebrity gossip account, Deuxmoi, and spilled about an interaction between Ramona and a hostess of a local tavern. The Bravo vet was reportedly “furious she couldn’t immediately get a table.” The tipster also produced a photo of the reality star speaking with the employee while wearing a bike helmet.

Ramona was spotted last week singing karaoke at a local bar, with a source sharing a photo and writing that the reality star was “so drunk.” The insider added that Ramona had “been there for weeks.”

As reported last week—Bravo veterans, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Sonja Morgan, might be headed for the friend zone, according to a recent Radar Online report.

A source spoke to the outlet and claimed that Bravo had made a move to demote the RHONY trio.





“Bravo just came to Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Sonja Morgan and is requesting they come back as “friends” for next season,” the insider told the outlet.

The outlet reports that the network is looking to cut costs, which means slashing the reality stars’ paychecks.

“Ramona is the highest paid with Lu right behind her,” the tipster added.

Luann and Ramona have reportedly turned up their noses at the suggestion of becoming “friends” of the cast, but one snitch believes that Sonja might accept the demotion. Sonja seemingly needs the exposure the show offers to boost other business ventures.

The RHONY veterans have not yet publicly addressed the casting rumors. Luann is currently out of the country and Sonja recently launched a comedy show in NYC.

The reunion show has not yet been filmed, but Eboni K. Williams reported that a date had been set, in a recent interview with Variety. Insiders claim that the date has been scheduled and canceled, multiple times.

Sources spilled earlier this month that the franchise was in danger of being put on a “permanent hiatus,” amid the reported network scramble.

“There is still no confirmed date to shoot the reunion show after it being postponed twice. First, August 5th is canceled and now the September date has been canceled too. But even more concerning, there is no date to start filming season 14 on the books and talk about putting the show on permanent hiatus,” insiders told Radar Online. “This is what Bravo does. They never officially cancel shows.”

“The decision about the show’s future is no longer in the hands of Bravo. After all the accusations of racism the decision has gone all the way up to the top bosses at NBC,” sources claimed.

The Real Housewives of New York airs on Tuesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips