Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Sutton Stracke Admits That She Offered Erika Jayne Money When She Filed For Divorce From Tom Girardi! By

Sutton Stracke has been honest about wanting to create a distance between herself and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Erika Jayne. Fans know that Erika is in the middle of a legal firestorm amid her divorce from her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi. It might surprise some to learn that Sutton was prepared to loan her castmate cash, in the early stages of her divorce drama.

In an unaired clip shared by Instagram account, Queens of Bravo, Sutton fesses up to offering Erika money, while recounting her own financial challenges amid her recent divorce.

“I know what it’s like to go through a divorce,” Sutton tells her co-stars, during the meeting she organized to discuss Erika and Tom’s troubling legal issues. “I was in a position where I wasn’t getting money. My attorney said to me, ‘You need to have someone ready to give you money if you need it.’”

“It didn’t get that bad for me, but I offered that to Erika,” she adds.

Sutton’s admission surprises the cast since they had assembled to hear her argument for distancing themselves from Erika.

Sutton clarifies her actions in a confessional spot.

“I offered Erika a loan while going through the divorce. Like, if you need anything financially I’ve got your back. And if you have a fall, you’ve got a mattress to land on,” Sutton explains.

Sutton shares that the “Pretty Mess” performer did not accept her offer, but thanked her for the thought.

“But I think she said thank you?” Sutton says. “That was it.”

The clip also featured a comment from Lisa Rinna that will likely raise a few fan eyebrows.

“I asked her, ‘How did you get money to get out?’ And she said, ‘I can’t talk about that right now,’” Lisa reveals.

Sutton chimes in, commenting—“I’m gonna take a sip of wine on that one.” The other ladies follow suit.

As reported last week—the lawyer hired to investigate Erika’s assets recently revealed a plan to depose Rinna, a development that perhaps validated Sutton’s expressed concern.

Richards recently claimed that Erika and Rinna share the same business manager.

“If you combine [the business manager] with the fact that Lisa Rinna’s been defending her, and she’s been vouching for her saying that she wasn’t involved, so if you’re gonna make a statement of fact, you better have a basis of knowledge,” Richards said during a recent appearance on Adam Newell’s YouTube show, “Up and Adam.”

“And so if Lisa Rinna is defending her, then we’re going to get testimony from her to see why does she have personal knowledge that Erika Girardi has no liability here,” he said.

Sutton admits in the clip that she could have landed in a dicey situation if Erika had decided to accept the money.

“I think if Erika had said, ‘Yes. I need $20 million…’ that is not funny,” Sutton jokes, referencing her co-star’s reported debt. “But it would have put me in a really bad jam.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

