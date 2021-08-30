Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne EXPOSED For Being Fully Aware That Her ‘XXpen$ive’ Lifestyle Was Being Funded By ‘Fraudulent Transfers’ From Tom’s Law Firm! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Erika Jayne has been slammed for her alleged involvement in Tom Girardi’s bankruptcy case, in newly filed legal documents. People has obtained docs that accuse the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star of being fully aware that her lavish lifestyle was being supported by funds transferred from her estranged husband’s law firm, Girardi Keese. The trustee overseeing the case cites a “fraudulent transfer” of assets in the legal documents.

“Erika has direct knowledge that for at least 12 years, all of her expenses were being paid by [Girardi’s firm] as she was generating them. Moreover, Erika has repeatedly contended, ‘It is expensive to be me,’” the document states. “The glam cannot be supported by a sham.”

The filings list several of Erika’a alleged expenses during the marriage, including $14 million in American Express charges. Funds were used to pay Erika’s “glam squad” and professional dancers, and to purchase clothes, bags, shoes and jewelry.

Erika filed for divorce from the disgraced lawyer in November. Tom was hit by accusations of embezzlement from multiple clients and business partners, triggering a Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing, in December.

The attorney investigating Erika’s finances, Ronald Richards, accused the reality star of hiding asset transfers. In July, documents were filed which claimed that Erika and two of her companies, EJ Global LLC and Pretty Mess Inc, raked in jewelry and other assets purchased by Girardi Keese funds. Richards has accused Erika of owing the firm $25 million.

A source close to the Bravo star told People that the case is meritless, but Richards noted in the new docs that “it would be a miscarriage of justice if [Erika] was allowed to simply walk completely free of owing over $25,000,000 to the Estate.”

“Erika signed all of her tax returns, numerous credit card slips, and was well aware of the money she spent on the Debtor’s credit cards and the Debtor’s payment of her personal expenses,” the documents state. “Her feigned willful blindness and ostrich approach to these expenditures will do absolutely nothing to limit her liability.”

Erika was accused of attempting to “create a distinction between handling her money directly versus paying all of her bills directly,” in the documents. The lawyer added that “the distinction, like her prior motion for reconsideration is meritless.”

Richards spoke to the outlet on Friday, and shared his hope that Erika would have a “come to Jesus moment.”

“The evidence is undeniable,” Richards explained. “We are hopeful that Ms. Girardi comes down the mountain from a place of privilege and obscene wealth and returns some of these expenses so the former clients and creditors of this law firm can mitigate the horrific and unfair losses perpetrated by her husband and others…We are hopeful she finds it a better path to resolve this matter without any further avoidance of her obligations to this Estate instead of constantly draining Estate resources with meritless legal positions and threats. No more investigation is needed to prove the money traveled in one direction: To Erika Girardi.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.