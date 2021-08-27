Celebrity News T.I. & Tiny’s Underage Son Livestreams His WILD, Unsupervised Birthday Party Filled With Strippers, Money & Drugs! By

King Harris, the son of rapper, T.I., and R&B singer, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, celebrated his 17th birthday on Wednesday night, and the bash included drugs and exotic dancers. The teenager shared the raucous festivities with his followers via a live stream and was filmed throwing dollar bills at nude dancers, according to the video footage.

King, whose full name is King C’Andre Harris, has over 1 million followers across social media platforms.

The blowout was reportedly held at an Atlanta hotel. It remains unclear if King had permission to throw the party, as neither parent has commented on the shared video.

Cannabis remains illegal for recreational use in the state of Georgia. Atlanta and Savannah are among Georgia areas that have decriminalized the drug, and cannabis oil containing less than 5% THC is legal for medical use. It is also illegal for anyone under 18 to enter a strip club in the state of Georgia.

King was born in 2004 and appeared on his parents’ VH1 reality show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.

The show was shut down in February 2021 after multiple women came forward to accuse the reality couple of sexual assault.

“We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials,” an MTV Entertainment spokesperson told Deadline, at the time. “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.”

As reported, days after T.I. was accused of holding a gun to the head of GLAM University founder, Sabrina Patterson, reports surfaced that the rapper, along with his wife forced women to do illegal drugs and have sex with them. Some of the alleged victims were minors when the crimes supposedly took place.

T.I. and Tiny have vehemently denied the allegations.

In May, it was announced that The Los Angeles Police Department had launched an investigation into the rapper and his wife.

An anonymous woman met with detectives in April, alleging a 2005 assault, according to a report by the Daily Beast. An LAPD spokesperson told the outlet that the investigation is active.

A second alleged victim, Rachelle Jenks, filed a police report with similar claims in Las Vegas in early May. Her lawyer, Tyrone A. Blackburn, claimed that the report was filed with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Blackburn is representing several women who have all made similar claims against the rapper and his wife. The attorney called for investigations via letters sent to California and Georgia authorities, alleging an “eerily” similar pattern of “events of sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats, and false imprisonment.”

