Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Sonja Morgan Reportedly Demoted To ‘Friend Of’ Roles For ‘RHONY’ Season 14!

The Real Housewives of New York remains in limbo and Bravo veterans, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Sonja Morgan, could be headed to the friend zone, according to a Radar Online report.

A source spoke to the outlet and claimed that Bravo has made a move to demote the RHONY trio.

“Bravo just came to Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Sonja Morgan and is requesting they come back as “friends” for next season,” the insider told the outlet.

The outlet reports that the network is looking to cut costs, and that means slashing the reality stars’ paychecks.

“Ramona is the highest paid with Lu right behind her,” the tipster added.

Luann and Ramona have reportedly turned up their noses at the suggestion of becoming “friends” of the cast, but one snitch believes that Sonja might accept the demotion.

Fans know that ratings have nosedived during the current season of the once-popular reality show. Viewers have been turning off the franchise, sparking lots of conflicting reports. The ratings crash has left Bravo and NBC Universal scrambling to remedy the problem.

The Season 13 reunion taping was delayed twice and sources spilled earlier this month that the franchise was in danger of being put on a “permanent hiatus.”

“There is still no confirmed date to shoot the reunion show after it being postponed twice. First, August 5th is canceled and now the September date has been canceled too. But even more concerning, there is no date to start filming season 14 on the books and talk about putting the show on permanent hiatus,” insiders told Radar Online. “This is what Bravo does. They never officially cancel shows.”

“The decision about the show’s future is no longer in the hands of Bravo. After all the accusations of racism the decision has gone all the way up to the top bosses at NBC,” sources claimed.

“The fear is that the show is just too controversial now,” the tipster added. “Which is why there is talk about shutting it down until things cool off. The last thing they want to do is having this show poison the entire franchise.”

Eboni K. Williams, the show’s first black cast member, confirmed that a post-season reunion series had been scheduled, in a later interview with Variety.

As reported — Andy Cohen addressed the ongoing backlash over Leah McSweeney’s sophomore season, during a July episode of his SiriusXM radio show.

Andy weighed in on fans who have been slamming Leah after she blasted viewers who once called for a more diverse cast.

Andy shared that he was surprised by how swiftly fans turned against Leah, after taking an initial liking to the outspoken new girl.

“People are really on her this season and they’re saying she’s… I mean, I haven’t… people online, at least, are turning on her in a way that I’ve not seen from one season to the next,” Andy told his guest, Michael Rapaport, during the July 12 episode of “Andy Cohen Live.”

“Every season’s different, every episode is different, and there’s ebbs and flows so I understand why people are frustrated,” Michael replied. “But you’re not, Leah‘s not — somebody’s not built to be a housewife. You’re not built to be a housewife, so I can’t tell you how much I appreciate it and salivate watching it.”

Andy seemingly agreed with Michael’s assessment.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Tuesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

