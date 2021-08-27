Real Housewives of Potomac Candiace Dillard Goes After Journalist Jemele Hill & Calls Her ‘Chicken Sh*t’ For Bringing Up Fight With Monique Samuels! By

Candiace Dillard Bassett came for Jemele Hill after the journalist weighed in on the violent altercation that went down last season between the Real Housewives of Potomac star and her former castmate, Monique Samuels. Fans know that the ladies came to blows during a Maryland winery outing and that Monique later made the decision to not return to the show for Season 6.

Jemele Hill reignited the discussion about the Season 5 brawl that exploded between Candiace and Monique, on Twitter—and Candiace did not appreciate the opinionated rewind.

The journalist shared that she was catching up on past episodes, before posting her take on the explosive fight.

“My guilty pleasure summer watch is #RHOP. I’m finally at the season 5 reunion where Monique brought the binder. Here’s what I’m not understanding about their fight: When you dare someone to drag you, and then they do exactly what you asked, how is this an attack?” Hill asked.

One fan responded, commenting that “words and fist are two different things,” inviting a reply from Hill.

“Yes and no. If my words are about the fact that I’m ready to fight, then that’s different,” the journalist tweeted. “Candiace made it seem like she was ready for the get down. And clearly she wasn’t.”

Hill added that both women were to blame for the altercation and that Monique shouldn’t have had to take all the heat.

“Clearly grown women fighting is a terrible look, but it is blame on both sides. Candiace is always telling people she’s about that action, and then you get that action you asked for, so … Part of me thinks the real emotional trauma is losing the fight. #RHOP,” Hill wrote.

Candiace put Hill on blast, slamming her as cowardly for blocking feedback via her DMs.

“Messaged you on ig since you’re too chicken sh*t to have you Twitter dm’s on. @jemelehill” Candiace said.

Monique chimed in, hinting that she cosigned the commentator’s thoughts. The RHOP alum left a comment on an Instagram post shared by theJasmineBRAND, which highlighted Hill’s tweets.

“[ 3 laughing face emojis] love @jemelehill she keeps it unapologetically real,” Monique quipped, in the post’s comment section.

Candiace spoke out about the fight, a year after the incident took place.

“It was awful to watch,” Candiace told Entertainment Tonight, in October 2020. “My heart was palpitating, I was angry all over again. I was frustrated. I was sad. I was embarrassed [and] I really hate that this is now a part of our legacy.”

“There’s this conversation about whether or not we have a responsibility to represent all Black women, and I’m in the few that believe, at least for me, I do feel a responsibility to represent Black women, because we are not yet in enough spaces to be understood … and I think that the only thing we can continue to do is to try and show that we are more than [a stereotype],” she added.

Candiace was accused of initiating the disturbing altercation, but the reality star claimed that no such thing occurred.

“The biggest lie and the most hurtful, most traumatic thing was telling the blogs that I initiated the fight by throwing a glass of wine on her, because that is what I was viciously attacked for,” Candiace explained. “That’s what I got death threats for. I’ve had the hardest time, mentally dealing with.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

