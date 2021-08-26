Sister Wives Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Shares Message About Ending ‘Toxic’ Relationships Amid Troubled Marriage To Kody Brown! By

Meri Brown took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to inspire and confuse fans of TLC series, Sister Wives. Meri advised her followers to never apologize for “ending a relationship that is toxic or doesn’t make you happy,” or for who “you were in the past and the mistakes you’ve already apologized for.”

The TLC star didn’t connect the dots between her advice and her personal life, but fans would naturally speculate that the message points to her struggling relationship with her “spiritual” husband, Kody Brown. Meri shares Kody with Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown.

Kody and Meri wed in 1990, and viewers know that the marriage began to break down after the pair divorced, in 2014. The split allowed Kody to legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, in order to adopt her children. Meri later became embroiled in a romance with an online catfish, which further damaged the couple’s relationship. Kody admitted that they both watched their marriage “dissolve” in the wake of the scandal, but confirmed that the couple was already having marital issues before Meri emotionally strayed from the relationship. Kody revealed during a later episode that there were no “romantic inclinations within our marriage” despite Meri’s efforts to reignite their romance.

Meri and Kody celebrated their 30th anniversary in April.

“I think we miss the idea of us. We don’t miss each other,” Kody commented at the time, to which Meri responded, “speak for yourself.”

Meri openly admitted that she still had love for the polygamous patriarch, but didn’t push Kody to feel the same way.

“I can’t make you care for me. I can’t change that,” she said.

Meri even hinted that she wanted to lay a kiss on Kody, but he made it clear that he was not interested.

“Romance and sex are saved in my world for people who are in love,” he said.

Meri Brown often posts cryptic quotes on social media, and fans run wild with speculation about what’s really going on behind the scenes.

In May, Meri shared a vague nod to her marriage on her Instagram stories, via a quote.

“Love is a commitment. A verb. A constant effort. Not an emotion. You don’t feel love. You do it.”

Meri regularly hosts an Instagram Live chat called “Friday With Friends” — where fans share their thoughts with the TLC star. One viewer asked Meri to weigh in on how she deals with feelings of irrelevancy, during a May gab session.

“How do you deal with feeling you aren’t important??? Please tell me because my faith says make it work but my head says, be happy,” the fan asked in the post’s comment section.

Meri replied—“@the_only_joy_21 I totally feel important! My happiness comes from within! You got this! [purple heart emoji]”

