Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha Williams Comes Clean About Getting A Brazilian Butt Lift: 'Get Whatever Surgery You Want!'

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Porsha Williams shot down a rumor that she had gone under the knife for a Brazilian Butt Lift and encouraged followers to let it all hang out, in a recent social media share. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star modeled a dress purchased on Amazon and told fans to keep it real, in the caption of the Instagram post.

“PSA: If you have a** and have not had lip or tummy tuck dis what yo stomach and body gone look like!” Porsha wrote, underneath full-body snap.

She went on, sharing support for both surgical boosts and the natural look.

“Get whatever surgery you want but at least remember if you have a pupa or gut its OKKKKK. I was just trying in [on] my amazon dress and I figured I would share that,” the reality star continued.

A fan asked her to come clean about her own choices, namely if her derriere was surgically enhanced.

“Be honest. Have you had a bbl before?” the follower asked.

“Now why the h*** would I be saying this if I had a BBL,” Porsha responded.

Another fan noted that it was “ok to be natural,” sparking a response from the former Dish Nation host.

“And its ok to get surgery! They just gotta stop asking us if we pregnant. We sick of [it] sucking in,” Porsha replied.

Porsha has dissed her co-star, Kenya Moore’s butt as fake, but has not fessed up to surgically boosting her own backside.

“I thought we all had figured this out years ago. It’s not her a–. That’s it. Stop asking, it’s not her a**,” Porsha said about Kenya during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Porsha made headlines last week when she dished about her new spinoff project during an episode of Bravo’s Chat Room.

The Bravo star teased that viewers would soon be able to follow along as she and her fiancé, Simon Guobadia, blend their families on a series she calls “Family Show.”

“So this ‘Family Show’ is everything,” Porsha said. “It is a whole ‘nother side of me. You will get to see a lot where my personality comes from, the family dynamic, the blending of it all. We also took the whole family to Mexico. Yes, everybody went to Mexico, and we went on this spiritual retreat. So my sister [Lauren Williams] is a spiritual guider [and] meditation goddess, and she was trying to bring some zen to the family while we’re trying to blend. And, um, yeah, let’s just say the trip wasn’t so zen, but you’ll see.”

Porsha’s co-host, Real Housewives of Potomac star, Gizelle Bryant, laughed at Porsha’s preview tease, prompting the reality star to reveal that fans will get to know more members of her family.

“Y’all will enjoy,” she said. “Trust, trust, trust.”

“Yassss did y’all catch the ‘Family Show’ Sneak [peek] on [Bravo’s Chat Room]. I Can’t wait for you to see it!!” Porsha later shared on Instagram and Twitter, promoting the sneak peek.

