Real Housewives of Potomac Candiace Dillard Gets Into ANOTHER Fight & Husbands Michael Darby And Chris Bassett Square Off AGAIN In 'RHOP' Midseason Trailer!

The mid-season trailer for the Real Housewives of Potomac has been released, and there is no shortage of Season 6 drama. The sneak peek focuses on Karen Huger’s 25th-anniversary vow renewal, which brings up discussion about rough spots in Karen’s cast mates’ own love lives. Gizelle Bryant remarks that she “really doesn’t want to do that” when asked about tying the knot again, and Ashley Darby admits that her marriage has hit some bumps.

“Michael [Darby] and I haven’t slept in the same bed for, like, three weeks now,” Ashley reveals.

The cheating rumors swirling about Wendy Osefo’s husband, Eddie, remain a hot topic and Candiace Dillard Bassett speaks to “the whitest privilege” amid a disagreement between the husbands. Fans will also hear more from Mia Thornton’s husband, Gordon Thornton.

Candiace gets a salad tossed in her face after she asks Mia “where’s your pimp?” Mia fires back “ho is here,” before flinging the greens at her co-star.

Watch the the Real Housewives of Potomac trailer below!

As reported earlier this month, Nicki Minaj revealed that she wanted to score a gig hosting the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, this fall. The rapper sounded off about hosting the Season 6 sit-down, and it appeared that reunion regular, Andy Cohen, was considering the host swap.

“I’ll be hosting the reunion. 🥳 lmk what y’all want me to ask chile🥴” Nicki, 38, wrote on Instagram alongside a teaser for the Bravo show.

“I want to see this!” Andy wrote in the comment section.

RHOP cast members weighed in on the idea, sharing their own thoughts in the post’s comment section.

“Yesssssss!!!!!” Gizelle Bryant wrote, cosigning Nicki’s idea.

“All right now,” Karen Huger commented.

“Yessssss Queen,” Wendy Osefo added, while Robyn Dixon said it with a series of emojis.

Candiace Dillard Bassett, Ashley Darby, and newbie, Mia Thornton round out the Season 6 cast.

The “Anaconda” rapper later posted about the exciting possibility on her Instagram Story.

“Don’t move! Everyone binge watch all the episodes cuz we finna get into some thangz hunty: My questions will be well thought out, too,” Nicki wrote, adding—“mixed with funny & epic, of course.”

Nicki added a screenshot of a text exchange with someone she called “Joe Publicist.”

“Andy Cohen said he would gladly give up his seat to have you host the Potomac reunion. Tapes around October,” he wrote in one text.

“Would be a really f—— funny moment,” he added in a second message. “I like this idea.”

“YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSS,” Nicki excitedly responded. “I WANT TO DO IT.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

