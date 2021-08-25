Celebrity News Tory Lanez Slapped With Bail Increase For Violating Megan Thee Stallion’s Restraining Order In Miami! By

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Tory Lanez was ordered to pay additional bail on Monday after prosecutors accused him of violating a protective order requiring him to keep a distance from Megan Thee Stallion, after his surprise appearance at DaBaby’s Rolling Loud Miami set. Lanez appeared in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center where he learned that he would have to cough up more bail money in order to stay out of jail amid his pending criminal case. Lanez’s bail was increased from $190k to $250k. TMZ reported that prosecutors filed a motion earlier this month to hold Lanez accountable for violating the order.

His unannounced appearance went down on July 25, just after Megan exited the festival stage. Lanez came within 100 yards of the rapper/songwriter.

“You’re facing years in prison, over 22 years in prison,” Judge Keith Borjon reportedly told Lanez, on Tuesday. “They could have filed an additional charge based on violating the protective order because that’s a violation of law, as well. You do not want to be doing things like this, sir. You have the means and the wherewithal and a lot of smart people around you to advise you as to how you should be conducting your life so we don’t have to have hearings like this.”

The judge issued a final warning when he modified the bail conditions to specifically ban the rapper from being present at any events that Megan is attending. The judge warned that Lanez will be taken into custody if a repeat incident occurs.

The musician’s lawyer reportedly persuaded the judge to back off issuing Lanez a court-ordered tracking device

“It was a unique circumstance, errors in judgement were made, but this can easily be prevented from happening again,” the rapper’s attorney, Shawn Holley said.

“If [Tory’s] intention was to harass or intimidate [Megan Thee Stallion], she would have known he was there at the time. He would have seen her and she would have seen him … He went there for a legitimate purpose as far as his artistry is concerned .. to perform a song, a part of a song,” she added.

Prosecutor, Kathy Ta, disagreed with Holley’s assessment.

“I don’t think music festivals are unique, I think if anything, they happen rather frequently,” she said. “This was not a situational circumstance. The share amount of effort it required [for Tory] to get to this venue and do everything that he did, I think that speaks volumes about his conduct. It wasn’t by chance and it wasn’t a situational situation, it was by design.”

Lanez was charged with felony assault last summer, for reportedly shooting Megan in the foot. He denied the allegations in lyrics written in his “Daystar” album. Megan wrote about being “the victim of an act of violence by a man” in an op-ed published in the New York Times, last year. She also hinted at the incident on her album, “Good News.”

