Marc Daly Drags Porsha Williams Into Nasty Fight Against Kenya Moore, Claims Kenya Sued For Custody To 'Create A False Narrative' For 'RHOA'!

The estranged husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kenya Moore, was “blindsided” when his wife filed for divorce, and believed that the reality star used the ex-couple’s two-year-old daughter to secure a storyline for the Bravo show. Marc Daly also took issue with a guardian ad litem assigned to the case.

Kenya filed a suit against her estranged husband, demanding primary custody of their daughter and child support, last year. Marc did not object but tried to block Kenya from allowing their daughter, Brooklyn, to film the Bravo show. He ultimately failed in court, and Kenya was awarded custody in June.

The court appointed a woman named Rachel St. Fleur as a guardian ad litem and Marc immediately objected, demanding that she be removed from the case. He said that the woman was “very open and candid about the fact that she knew of the Parties and that she had seen episodes of the Real Housewives of Atlanta,” per court docs obtained by Radar Online.

He added that the official had inside knowledge about the couple’s relationship. St. Fleur later confirmed that she had witnessed a verbal altercation between the duo at one of Marc’s parties.

“The altercation that occurred at the event was a major event in the parties’ relationship,” he said. “In fact, within days of the event, the couple publicly announced they were separating.”

Marc also alleged that St. Fleur had attended high school with Kenya’s co-star, Porsha Williams. He clarified that he was not accusing St. Fleur of inappropriate behavior, but was concerned about the inside connection. His motion proved to be inconsequential because a settlement was hashed out months later.

Marc, a Brooklyn restaurant owner, told the court that he had suffered great economic loss due to the Covid pandemic, but had paid Kenya $1,000 per week “even though he has not had an income for several months.” Marc’s lawyer pointed out that Kenya pulls in a hefty income and “has never expressed a need for more financial support from the Defendant.” Marc noted that Kenya was the “breadwinner” of the family due to his income loss.

Marc, who clarified that he maintains a home in New York, claimed that he had no choice but to be away from Brooklyn, due to Covid travel restrictions.

Marc demanded that his ex fork over $5k to cover his attorney fees because she was raking in cash from RHOA and her hair care company. He also accused Kenya of launching the custody case to “create a false narrative for the reality show that the Plaintiff is filming.”

Kenya fired back and claimed that she chose to sue him because he pursued custody of Brooklyn back in 2019. She also implied that Marc spent little time with his daughter.

“The Respondent also repeated attempts to serve as a roadblock to the Petitioner’s income as he uses their minor child as a pawn to prevent the Petitioner from meeting contractual obligations,” the reality star’s attorney wrote.

Kenya accused Marc of working to confuse the “factual narrative” by alleging that he is “financially stable and earning sufficient income to support in his counterclaim, but then turns and cries for help in his motion for attorney fees where he claims insolvent.”

The final consent order did not address the ex-couple’s legal fee debate. The divorce case is ongoing.

