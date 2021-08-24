Celebrity News Wendy Williams Shows Off Her New Man On Instagram! By

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Wendy Williams has gone Instagram official with a new man. The Wendy Williams Show host introduced her fans to a new boyfriend via an Instagram photo posted on Saturday night.

“My son’s 21st birthday party on the yacht in #Miami was everything he wanted,” Wendy wrote. “Even my boyfriend.”

The colorful chat show host shared a photo snapped with her new love, who appears to be a middle-aged white man, inside a car. Wendy’s new beau is wearing a gray t-shirt in the pic.

Wendy was last romantically linked to Maryland contractor, Mike Esterman. The couple split reportedly due to conflicting schedules and stress caused by a long distance relationship. The duo appeared to agree to an amicable breakup, but things went south after they made the split official. Esterman spoke to Page Six post-breakup, and Wendy took her ex to task during a May episode of her show.

“I didn’t say anything [publicly about it] because I’m that grown,” Wendy said on her show in May, after Esterman spilled about the split. “We would’ve had this discussion way behind the scenes. I am not embarrassed because I’m that grown. But since childish ones — Mike — well, he’s giving quotes!”

Esterman told the outlet that Wendy’s reaction came as no surprise.

“Of course she has to have the last word, and because she is the kind of person that she is; she’s the only thing that will make herself look best,” he told the outlet.

Wendy has stirred up plenty of controversy in recent weeks, aside from her dating life.

In June, Wendy informed Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Cynthia Bailey, that she believed that her time on the show should end.

“There’s nothing more exciting that you can give to us. I don’t want to see you fight. I don’t want to see you get divorced. Like, I think that it’s time,” Wendy explained. “The only thing then is what will you do for a paycheck? But I was thinking, ‘This is still a model, just like Christie Brinkley!’ You can model.”

“I love The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” the RHOA star responded. “This platform has been amazing. I have an amazing relationship with the network. Bravo has been good to me.”

Wendy fired a shot at Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, Karlie Redd, in June. Wendy sounded off about Lamar Odom and his rumored girlfriend, Karlie Redd, addressing the fact that Lamar was featured in the Season 10 trailer. The VH1 show premiered in July.

“I do not believe he has a relationship with Karlie Redd. Do I believe that they mess around? Yes. Do I believe that she’s trying it? Yes. Do I believe that she’s too old and just a little dusty for him? Yes,” Wendy said.

Wendy labeled Karlie a “strategic conniver” and Lamar a “simple guy.”

Wendy also blasted Jamie and Jamie Lynne Spears after Britney Spears testified on her own behalf amid her conservatorship case.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips