Lisa Vanderpump’s Ex-Employee Drops Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Her Dog Foundation!

A former Vanderpump Dog Foundation employee has informed the court that she is dropping her lawsuit against the organization. Damiana Guzman, who used to work for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Lisa Vanderpump, dismissed all claims of wrongful termination and sexual harassment, according to court documents.

Guzman alleged that she had to endure “intolerable working conditions created by her manager, Martin Duarte, and his supervisors.” She accused Duarte of taunting her and calling her names such as “skinny no-ass fool” and “flat-ass bit-h.” Guzman, who is gay, alleged that Duarte mocked her, asking how her girlfriend was satisfied with “no ass.” He also reportedly said that he could “turn her straight.”

“Not a day went by where Duarte didn’t make a comment about [her] body, her sexual preference, or his sexual prowess,” the suit stated.

Guzman said that she resigned from her position because complaints about the behavior did not lead to any disciplinary action.

“It’s a shame that someone who worked for the foundation for less than 90 days would choose to sue or try to malign an organization whose sole purpose is dedicated to being a voice for the voiceless. Working to resolve unnecessary cases like this just takes away from being able to save more lives,” a source close to Lisa told Radar Online at the time.

Vanderpump Dog Foundation denied all allegations of wrongdoing, and blamed Guzman for all damages.

“Defendant is informed and believes, and on such information and belief alleges, that the damages, if any, sustained by Plaintiff, were caused by the acts, omissions, and negligence of Plaintiff and any damages awarded to Plaintiff should be diminished in proportion to that amount attributed to Plaintiff,” the motion stated.

The organization argued that “defendant took all appropriate steps to investigate and prevent any alleged harassment.” They also noted that any mental or emotional duress was due to “pre-existing psychological disorders,” not the actions of the defendant.

Lisa’s foundation made headlines in July, after it was hit by a lawsuit filed by a client who claimed that she adopted a worm-infected dog that somehow allowed her to become so riddled with “intestinal parasites” that live worms were expelled from her orifices.

The owner alleged that her adopted dog started exhibiting erratic behavior after they returned home, “scooting across the floor” in distress. She later discovered that the pup was expelling “large live worms while defecating.” The woman claims that she called and texted her contact at the foundation about the issue, but received no reply. The pup was later rushed to a pet hospital to receive treatment for the obvious worm infection.

The woman was later diagnosed with “intestinal parasites” and was given a strong medication to treat the “severity of the infestation.”

The lawsuit states that the owner claims that she was “utterly traumatized” amid the ordeal and continues to suffer from emotional distress and nightmares. She alleges that her disturbing illness was a direct result of the dog not receiving proper care at Lisa Vanderpump’s agency. She claims that the dog’s paperwork stated that she had been dewormed, and accuses the agency of providing a “false immunization record.”

Lisa has yet to respond to the case in court.

