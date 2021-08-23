Real Housewives of Potomac Gizelle Bryant And Karen Huger Face-Off About Wendy Osefo Drama On ‘Bravo’s Chat Room’! By

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger faced off about drama unfolding on the Real Housewives of Potomac on Sunday’s episode of “Bravo’s Chat Room.” Karen sat in the guest host’s spot alongside Gizelle and Porsha Williams and sparred with her co-star over the dished cheating rumors surrounding Dr. Wendy Osefo’s husband, Eddie Osefo.

“Anyone who continually comes after one of the girls’ husbands or their marriage has gotta be prepared to pay the piper,” Karen said. “Wendy ripped her a new seat…”

Gizelle pointed out that Karen has openly gossiped about various husbands/boyfriends on the show, including Robyn Dixon’s fiancé, Juan Dixon, Gizelle’s ex, Jamal Bryant, and Ashley Darby’s husband, Michael Darby.

“No one is going to continually let you come after their families, their husbands,” Karen reiterated.

Gizelle denied being “messy and nasty” before Karen called her out for not speaking to Wendy privately about the infidelity rumors.

“In the next episode, you hear me say that I was wrong for not coming to Wendy,” Gizelle admitted. “I say that, I apologize for that.”

“We’ll see what I did wrong, I apologize for,” Gizelle repeated.

Fans know that the rumors about Wendy’s husband were teased before the Season 6 premiere.

“So when are we going to talk about the Eddie rumors?” Gizelle asked Ashley Darby in the sneak peek preview trailer.

Wendy took issue with the gossip session, and Gizelle addressed her comments during a July interview with E!.

“There were Eddie rumors on social media, and typically if things are out there, we talk about it,” Gizelle told the outlet. ”In Potomac, we talk about it. We don’t hide anything.”

As reported—Wendy took to Twitter earlier this month to rip into her castmate for her bombshell comments about her marriage.

Gizelle raised an eyebrow at Wendy’s sexpot makeover during the August 8 episode, noting that their castmate is not “the Wendy they met.” She then remarked to Ashley Darby that Wendy’s behavior might be a reaction to cheating rumors circulating about her husband, Eddie Osefo.

Wendy took aim at Gizelle on social media, blasting her as a marriage wrecker.

“We all saw you [Gizelle] bring up the false rumors in this scene,” Wendy fired. “You were so PRESSED to make sure it made air, you said it AGAIN. Girl you [are] not a friend nor were you concerned. You just have a history of attacking marriages! I pray you find happiness in [your] own life.”

Wendy then agreed with a fan who accused Gizelle of reacting to Wendy’s risqué pajama party look in order to deliberately repeat the rumor.

“BINGO! She had every intent of attacking my family this season,” Wendy replied. “But when she first said it(when she wore the yellow) she had no rationale. Then after the pajama party she had ammunition to say my dressing was linked to the rumor. She think she slick. But I peep her game!”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips