Erika Jayne Exposes Fans Threatening To Kill Her & Lisa Rinna Claps Back!

Lisa Rinna is defending Erika Jayne after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed that she received threats on social media, amid her messy legal woes. Erika took to Instagram to expose the viewer comments, some of which veered into disturbing territory.

On Saturday, Erika shared a claim posted by an Instagram account called “All About the Truth.”

“RHOBH’s Erika Jayne spent $25M from estranged husband’s law firm on her glam squad, PR firms, a dance agency and 14M in Amex purchases.”

A user sounded off in the comment section, writing–“@theprettymess needs to be executed.”

“Trying to kill me now? Stop threatening my life,” Erika responded.

“Feeling scared yet? The further the season gets the more you should be worried about being in public….. talk about a marked woman,” an online critic wrote, in another post.

Erika shared the comment and added—“More threats.”

Lisa Rinna stepped in to defend her co-star, begging fans to knock off “threatening” the cast.

“Be angry be scared be hurt be devastated cry feel all of the grief. Feel all of the feelings,” Rinna posted on Instagram.

“But please don’t threaten to kill us or our families. We are here doing the best we can with a real-life situation that is playing out in real-time,” the RHOBH star added. “We are devastated for the victims, orphans and widows. Please Be patient and be hopeful that justice will prevail.”

Erika and her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi, were hit with a lawsuit alleging that they had embezzled settlement funds owed to family members of victims of a plane crash, shortly after Erika filed for divorce, in November. The reality star has claimed no knowledge of Tom’s shady business practices but remains in the center of the legal drama.

Erika is currently preparing to face off against attorney, Ronald Richards, who is demanding that she repay loans received from the disgraced lawyer. The attorney repping the reality star recently asked for a two-week extension in response to the $25 million lawsuit filed against the reality star and her company, EJ Global.

Richards has been investigating a $20 million transfer from the fallen lawyer to Erica’s company and was granted authorization to interrogate the Bravo star’s divorce lawyers, business manager, and landlord. Tom has been accused of transferring the funds in order to hide money from various creditors.

Lisa Rinna has been hit by backlash for staunchly supporting her friend after coming for Denise Richards, last season.

As previously reported—Rinna told Watch What Happens Live host, Andy Cohen, that she believes Erika’s story, despite its inconsistencies.

“Listen, I’ve known Erika a long time. I don’t think she knew anything,” Lisa said. “You tell me how she would know. Why would Tom Girardi tell Erika anything? The lawyers didn’t even know. I mean, that is how I feel. I’m gonna stand by it. If I’m wrong, I’ll f*cking deal with it.”

Viewers have slammed Lisa as a hypocrite, in light of how she approached her friend of twenty years, Denise Richards, amid last season’s sex scandal.

Denise, who was accused of having a steamy affair with Brandi Glanville, quit the show after her second season due to attacks, interrogations, and taunting by her former longtime friend.

“Not @lisarinna making excuses for Erika, so we can harass @DENISE_RICHARDS about fucking or not fucking Brandi, run her off the show & literally bully her & torture her every episode for some SEX but we have to baby Erika for some REAL ass terrible VILE shit? OK,” one fan fired on social media.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

