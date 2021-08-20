Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne Gearing Up To Fight Lawyer Demanding She Repay Loans Received From Ex Tom Girardi! By

Erika Jayne is gearing up for a fight as she prepares to face off against a lawyer who is demanding that she repay loans received from her ex, Thomas Girardi. The lawyer repping the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star asked for an extension in response to the $25 million lawsuit filed against the reality star and her company, EJ Global.

Erika’s lawyer, Evan Borges, asked the court for an extra two weeks to prepare the Bravo star’s defense.

Ronald Richards, the attorney hired by the trustee overseeing Tom’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy case, has been investigating Erika’s involvement in the disgraced lawyer’s business practices. The couple was accused of embezzling funds designated to families of victims of a plane crash shortly after Erika announced that she was splitting from her husband, in November 2020.

The RHOBH star demanded that Richards be removed from the case, citing ongoing harassment via constant tweets about the case. The judge denied her motion and questioned her motives, according to documents obtained by Radar Online.

“It appears to be nothing more than a blatant attempt by Ms. Girardi to impede Mr. Richards’ efforts on behalf of the trustee to investigate allegedly fraudulent transfers of the debtor’s assets to Ms. Girardi and to prosecute an action against her to recover those transfers for the benefit of the estate,” the judge wrote.

The judge reportedly said he found no fault or violation of any sort in Richards’ tweets.

Richards has been investigating a $20 million transfer from the fallen lawyer to Erica’s company, in recent months. The attorney was granted authorization to interrogate the Bravo star’s divorce lawyers, business manager, and landlord, as part of the investigation. Tom has been accused of transferring the funds in order to hide money from creditors seeking to recover what is owed to them.

The attorney recently fired off a letter to Bravo requesting all unaired footage “relevant to the administration of the estate/or our investigation and complaint against Erika Girardi.”

As reported earlier this month, a judge ordered Erika to hand over all of her financial records, including bank statements and any pertinent text messages or emails. Richards confirmed that Erika complied with the order, but added that lots of missing info was causing discovery issues.

“She’s been turning it over, but we’re having some discovery disputes as to what’s been redacted and stuff like that,” the attorney told Us Weekly.

Richards recently discovered that jewelry was purchased with funds from the firm, but had not nailed down proof that Erika received the goods.

“We saw jewelry payments that the firm has bought from a jeweler,” Richards told the outlet, estimating that the purchases were in the “hundreds of thousands of dollars” range.

“We haven’t sourced it to Erika yet,” he clarified.

Erika has refused to return the money or any pricey possessions, claiming they were all gifts from her husband.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

