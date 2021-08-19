Real Housewives of Dallas ‘Real Housewives Of Dallas’ CANCELED After Five Seasons! By

The Real Housewives of Dallas has not been renewed for a sixth season. Bravo confirmed the news in a statement to Page Six.

“There are currently no plans to bring ‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ back next year, and beyond that nothing official has been decided,” a spokesperson said.

Bravo clarified that the series could be revived at a later date. The show ended Season 5 in a shadow of controversy after cast members were involved in racially insensitive incidents.

Bravo was forced to publicly defend Dr. Tiffany Moon, an Asian cast member, via a statement, in May.

“Bravo strongly supports the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community,” the network wrote on Twitter. “Anti-Racism is, in fact, not a form of racism and the network stands by Dr. Tiffany Moon and her advocacy against racism and violence.”

Tiffany appeared in Season 5 alongside Stephanie Hollman, D’Andra Simmons, Kary Brittingham, Brandi Redmond, and Kameron Westcott.

Kameron’s husband, Court Westcott, and her brother-in-law, Chart Westcott, went after Tiffany on social media for expressing “anti-racist” views.

“’Anti-racism’ is racism,” Court wrote on his since-deleted Twitter account. “It discriminates by the color of ones skin. They tried that once in Germany, it did not work out well. I don’t understand how many of your patients would be comfortable with you treating them with your open vile racism [sic].”

Brandi Redmond, an original cast member, came under fire in early 2020 after a video surfaced in which she appeared to mock Asians. The reality star apologized and returned to the show, but appeared to want to call it quits after rumors began to swirl that her husband, Bryan Redmond, had been unfaithful.

While it was reported that Brandi was only “contemplating” leaving the show, Tiffany briefly posted “Previous Cast Member #RHOD S5″ on her Instagram bio, leading fans to believe that she was ready to cut ties with the franchise.

Bravo’s decision actually came as a relief to the ladies, according to a report by ET.

“It got so toxic,” a source told the outlet.

The insider claimed that production had issues with deciding who should remain on the RHOD cast.

“They just couldn’t find the right mix that made sense,” the source said.

“D’Andra Simmons and Tiffany Moon don’t talk to Stephanie [Hollman] or Kameron [Westcott] ” the insider added. ”It would’ve been hard to make any relationship between those four feel organic, especially with everything that happened between Tiffany and Kameron after the reunion.”

D’Andra Simmons, Stephanie Hollman, LeeAnne Locken, Cary Deuber, and Kameron Westcott all reacted to the news by sharing their thoughts and memories on social media.

“It is a sad day to see this chapter of The Real Housewives of Dallas close but also a wonderful day to sit back and remember all the amazing moments we had together as a group! These ladies have become sisters to me over the past 4 years and we’ve gone through so much together,” Kameron wrote.

“I have learned and grown so much from watching myself on TV, and being able to see my victories as well as my mistakes, while learning from each twist and turn. The most important lesson I have learned is authenticity speaks for itself, on camera and off,” D’Andra said.

“I feel like I do not have the words to clearly express my appreciation and love to each and every one of you. The time you took out of your lives to spread kindness and love has not gone unnoticed. From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely say “Thank You” for your kind and supportive words. “YOU” made the journey of self discovery sweet,” Stephanie wrote.

“No one cares what I think. I got engaged and married and those truly are the highlights of my life! I’m grateful!” LeeAnne tweeted.

“Thank you to those who have supported me over the years on #RHOD & @bravotv for highlighting beautiful Dallas! 💋 But as they say… ‘when one door closes, another opens’ 💕 Stay tuned, this isn’t the last y’all will see from me. Xxoo,” Cary Dueber said.

