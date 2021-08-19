Real Housewives of New York Eboni K. Williams Confirms A ‘RHONY’ Reunion Is Definitely Happening: ‘I Was Told A Time And What To Wear’! By

Eboni K. Williams is opening up about her rookie experience on The Real Housewives of New York City. Fans know that Eboni was the first Black cast member on the NYC franchise and that disappointing ratings, behind-the-scenes drama, and rumors of a cast revamp have all marked her freshman season. Eboni joined the Season 13 cast alongside Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Leah McSweeney, and Sonja Morgan. The newbie has been accused of using the show as a personal platform to preach about social justice issues.

The television host recently spoke to Variety about her time on the show and addressed rumors about the reportedly delayed reunion taping.

Eboni confirmed that the post-season series has been scheduled.

“I was told a time. I was told that we’re having a reunion,” she told the outlet. “I was told what to wear to said reunion.”

Eboni admitted that certain episodes were “really difficult to watch” especially the weeks where drama unfolded with Luann and Ramona.

Eboni spoke about one particular episode in June, where Luann called her “angry,” leading to an uncomfortable conversation where Eboni explained why it’s “unacceptable” to call a Black woman angry “in that context today.”

“I was proud of a lot of that conversation. I was proud of the listening that all the women did, I was proud of myself,” the RHONY newbie told Variety.

Eboni said that through it all, her time on the Bravo show was “worth it.”

“It’s absolutely worth it. I think that this has been a growing opportunity for me personally. I mean, my God, I found my father,” she said, referencing her storyline this season, which included a search for her biological father.

“My representation on this platform is really important,” she continued. “It’s so much bigger than me. It’s been fun. I mean, listen, it was COVID. You know, is it more fun when we get to take really big international trips, and kind of lean into the glitz and glamour of ‘Housewives’-ism? Yeah. And hopefully, that lies in front of us.”

Eboni noted that she doesn’t entertain “speculation” when asked if she plans to return for Season 14.

“Until there’s a renewal contract to consider, I just can’t really think about that too much,” she said. “I’ve got a lot of other stuff on my plate. But, of course, when and if that offer to do this again comes, I will give it very serious consideration.”

Eboni made headlines earlier this month after a production source spilled about a rumored cast rift.

“At this point, they could just shut it down. Eboni‘s saying she’s traumatized; the rest of the ladies are just shocked,” the production insider told the Daily Mail. “I don’t know how they sit down together and figure this out. I don’t know if it’s even possible.”

The defunct lawyer blamed production for the way she’s been portrayed on the show. Bravo veterans, Ramona, Sonja, and Luann, were reportedly fed up with Eboni’s behavior, at the time.

“[The women] were under attack and the network was shocked. She has put everyone in a really s****y position,” the source explained.

The Real Housewives of New York airs on Tuesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

