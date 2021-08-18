Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha Williams Gives ‘Exclusive Tea’ On Her New Family Show Featuring Her New Fiancé & Baby’s Daddy! By

Porsha Williams dished about her new spinoff project during Monday’s episode of Bravo’s Chat Room. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star teased that viewers will soon be able to follow along as she and her fiancé, Simon Guobadia, blend their families on a series she calls “Family Show.”

Porsha spilled some info about her new show after her guest co-host, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, asked for “some exclusive tea.”

“So this ‘Family Show’ is everything,” Porsha said. “It is a whole ‘nother side of me. You will get to see a lot where my personality comes from, the family dynamic, the blending of it all. We also took the whole family to Mexico. Yes, everybody went to Mexico, and we went on this spiritual retreat. So my sister [Lauren Williams] is a spiritual guider [and] meditation goddess, and she was trying to bring some zen to the family while we’re trying to blend. And, um, yeah, let’s just say the trip wasn’t so zen, but you’ll see.”

Porsha’s co-host, Real Housewives of Potomac star, Gizelle Bryant, laughed at Porsha’s preview tease, prompting the reality star to reveal that fans will get to know more members of her family.

“Y’all will enjoy,” she said. “Trust, trust, trust.”

“Yassss did y’all catch the ‘Family Show’ Sneak [peek] on [Bravo’s Chat Room]. I Can’t wait for you to see it!!” Porsha later shared on Instagram and Twitter, promoting the sneak peek.

RHOA fans know that Porsha has been hit by harsh fan backlash since dropping the news that she was engaged to Guobadia. Porsha was introduced to her future husband by his then-wife, Falynn Guobadia. Falynn revealed that the couple was ending their marriage in April, and Porsha announced her engagement to Simon only a few weeks later.

A network rep revealed in May that the spinoff series had been expanded from an original three-part show to a seven-part series.

“Porsha was set to get a 3 episode show, which followed her life as an activist, but with all the new drama we’re re-thinking it,” a Bravo insider told MTO News.

The project is expected to bring in big bucks for the Bravo veteran.

“Porsha tripled the amount of money she’s getting,” the network source revealed.

The outlet confirmed that Porsha would be earning a cool $1 million for the mini-series. There’s even a chance that Porsha could break off from RHOA to star in a future solo reality show.

“There’s even talk that if the Porsha spin-off gets good enough ratings, she can leave the Real Housewives Of Atlanta and have her own stand-alone show,” the insider said, noting that Porsha could make a fortune.

The former Dish Nation host scored her first spinoff show, “Porsha’s Having a Baby,” in 2019, which chronicled her pregnancy with her first child, Pilar, 2, with ex-fiance, Dennis McKinley.

Bravo’s Chat Room, which returned on Monday, will air five days a week for a two-week stretch while Watch What Happens Live goes on break.

