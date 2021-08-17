Real Housewives of New York ‘RHONY’ Producers Considering Keeping The Show On Permanent Hiatus Following Disatrous Season! By

The Real Housewives of New York has hit a wall, and Bravo producers are in a mad rush to figure out what to do next. The Season 13 reunion taping has been delayed twice and now sources are spilling that the franchise is in danger of being put on a “permanent hiatus.”

“There is still no confirmed date to shoot the reunion show after it being postponed twice. First, August 5th is canceled and now the September date has been canceled too. But even more concerning, there is no date to start filming season 14 on the books and talk about putting the show on permanent hiatus,” insiders told Radar Online. “This is what Bravo does. They never officially cancel shows.”

Bravo never officially canceled “The Real Housewives of Miami” or another series, “The People’s Couch,” and it now appears that RHONY might meet the same fate.

“The decision about the show’s future is no longer in the hands of Bravo. After all the accusations of racism the decision has gone all the way up to the top bosses at NBC,” sources claimed.

“The fear is that the show is just too controversial now,” the tipster added. “Which is why there is talk about shutting it down until things cool off. The last thing they want to do is having this show poison the entire franchise.”

Conflicting reports about Ramona Singer’s future on the show surfaced weeks ago. One report alleged that the Bravo veteran was about to land on Bravo’s chopping block, but another outlet disputed the report.

“Ramona Singer ain’t going anywhere,” the network insider told The Daily Mail. “This story is complete rubbish.”

“We do not make casting decisions this early in the year, we decide after the reunion episodes have aired,” the source explained. “The production company Shed and the network Bravo really take into account what the fans say online and how they respond to the cast.”

The snitch dished that one of Ramona’s co-stars wants her gone.

“One Housewife, in particular, has it out for Ramona and she wants her off the show. This Housewife is leaking to news organizations that Ramona is fired in an attempt to push the network to get rid of her,” the tipster claimed.

“Over the coming weeks until the reunion is filmed there will be “anti-Ramona” stories leaked everywhere as this Housewife attempts to push her off the show,” the source revealed.

“The only problem is, Housewives fans who have stuck with the show this season know what the problem is, and this year it isn’t Ramona Singer,” the insider added.

As reported earlier this month—Ramona Singer and Eboni K. Williams came together to save the struggling franchise amid crashed ratings, behind-the-scenes drama, and rumors of a cast revamp.

Page Six recently reported that Ramona, 64, and Eboni, 37, were spotted having a fun dinner with lots of laughs and cocktails on July 27, at Avra Madison, near Central Park. The cast is reportedly on friendlier terms since the duo’s meetup.

“The drama or so-called rift is in a much better place,” a production insider told Page Six.

