Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne & Tom Girardi's Most Prized Possessions & Memorabilia Auctioned Off To Pay Back Creditors Amid Bankruptcy Case!

Thomas Girardi is set to part with personal property amid his ongoing bankruptcy case. The husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne, will have his belongings auctioned off to raise money to pay off his numerous creditors. The trustee overseeing the involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy case hired 360 Asset Advisors to help sell off prized memorabilia and other items owned by Tom’s former law firm, Girardi Keese.

Fans of the Bravo series know that the once-famed lawyer is accused of owing tens of millions to former clients and business partners. They allege that Tom used the cash to support a luxury lifestyle. Many creditors believe that Erika was involved in the alleged embezzlement, and have accused the ex-couple of filing for divorce in order to hide assets. The trustee is looking to recover $25 million from the reality star, but Erika has refused, calling all of the items “gifts” from her soon-to-be ex.

“Known for its famous case against PG&E, as featured in the film Erin Brockovich, the high profile law firm of Girardi Keese filed for bankruptcy in December of 2020. The firm’s assets will be sold to help pay off creditors, including those who have filed claims of fraud against them. The auction will feature the firm’s office furniture, business machinery and equipment, as well as furnishings and decorations comprised of art, oriental rugs, sports memorabilia, wine, music memorabilia, statues, vintage law (and other) books, a vintage piano, a Cadillac DTS and much more,” the auction site’s listing reads.

The auction of the listed items went live last week. The selection includes a Versace crystal bowl, tagged with a starting bid of $150, a collection of crystals, and a nude Marilyn Monroe calendar. Lots of office equipment is up for grabs along with model airplanes, a Chinese sword, a framed copy of a $263 million wire transfer, and a movie poster signed by Erin Brockovich. Fans know that Tom represented Brockovich in a lawsuit against PG&E, which was later the subject of a successful film. Tom also collected sports memorabilia, including a Super Bowl football and several signed baseballs. A Vin Diesel movie poster, a director’s chair used by Jay Leno, and lots of unopened champagne and wine bottles are also set to be auctioned off to the highest bidder. Several painted portraits of the disgraced lawyer and even high-end lingerie, including a lace bralette and see-through panties paired with a receipt to prove that Tom purchased the garments from Agent Provocateur, are also available.

Several magazine covers and photos of Erika Jayne are also up for sale, along with framed photos of the couple that Tom had on his desk.

The catalog of items was posted on August 12 and the bidding kicked off on Friday, August 13. The bidding closes on August 25.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

