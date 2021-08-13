Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Viewers Call Lisa Rinna A Hypocrite For Believing Erika Jayne After Attacking Denise Richards Last Season! By

Lisa Rinna is coming out in full force to defend friend and co-star Erika Jayne against accusations she was aware of her estranged husband’s illegal activities.

In a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, the 58-year old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told show host Andy Cohen she believes Erika’s story, despite all the inconsistencies.

“Listen, I’ve known Erika a long time. I don’t think she knew anything,” Lisa said. “You tell me how she would know. Why would Tom Girardi tell Erika anything? The lawyers didn’t even know. I mean, that is how I feel. I’m gonna stand by it. If I’m wrong, I’ll f*cking deal with it.”

In addition, on the August 11 episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna attacked Garcelle Beauvais for asking Erika questions about her legal case. She accused Garcelle of being pushy by not allowing Erika to open up at her own time.

Viewers are calling out Lisa for being a hypocrite, as the support she’s shown Erika is a far cry compared to the way she approached her friend of twenty years Denise Richards’ sex scandal last season.

Denise, who was accused of having a steamy affair with Brandi Glanville, quit the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after one season due to attacks, interrogations, and taunting by former lifelong friend Lisa Rinna.

“Not @lisarinna making excuses for Erika, so we can harass @DENISE_RICHARDS about fucking or not fucking Brandi, run her off the show & literally bully her & torture her every episode for some SEX but we have to baby Erika for some REAL ass terrible VILE shit? OK,” one fan commented.

Another said, “don’t get me wrong, @lisarinna does make this show watchable. She’s funny and all, but the hypocrisy needs to stop. Last season she hounded Denise over something that was not her business, Yet gaslights @garcelle? Nah. It’s not apples/oranges. It’s privacy.”

“@lisarinna, are you serious!???? Erika is completely innocent, but you made it your responsibility to go after @DENISE_RICHARDS last year?? Your lifelong friend. You are a snake like none other,” another viewer said.

