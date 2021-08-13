Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ‘RHOBH’ Fans Erupt After Dorit Kemsley Claims Employing ‘Brown Help’ Proves She’s Not Racist! By

Dorit Kemsley is getting thrashed on Twitter after taking part in a sensitive conversation featured on Wednesday’s episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Garcelle Beauvais and Kathy Hilton had a pointed exchange about race and Dorit chimed in about her personal relationships with people of color.

Garcelle encouraged viewers in a confessional spot to always “see” race but raised an eyebrow at Dorit’s input on the hot topic.

“We’ve had a lot of people that work for us that are very multicultural…I’ve had a lot of Black and Hispanic and Filipino,” Dorit said in the aired scene, referencing her two children. “These are some of the people who they’ve loved most in this world, are dark-skinned.”

Garcelle asked Dorit point-blank if she was only speaking about hired workers.

Dorit assured her castmate that the relationships extended beyond boss/employee, but it appeared clear that Garcelle had struck a nerve. Fans sounded off on Twitter about the awkward scene and slammed Dorit for her cringe-worthy comments.

“DORIT The fact that your first recognition of poc in your life are your employees is exactly the point!” one fan pointed out.

“Me when dorit said “we have people who work for us who are black and brown and my kids love them,” another snarked.

“Dorit essentially said that people of the general population (POC) are only know as the help to her kids and they love them. Then to add salt in the wound, her mom’s best friend is a Black Woman ?? Girl, you should have just ate your food,” a viewer wrote.

“Not Dorit finally getting a crumb of screen time and using it to explain how she’s not racist because she has black and brown help,” another pointed out.

“Dorit is not racist she once had a brown person make her a taco from scratch,” a fan quipped.

“dorit saying she’s not racist because all her housekeepers are “black and brown” is the line of the season,” another noted.

“Who wants to see Dorit learn to clean a dish?” a fan asked. “Between that and her attempt at saying she’s not racist, lawd have mercy. Had enough of her fakeness.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

