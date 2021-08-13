Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha Williams Announces She’s Leaving Dish Nation After 8 Years! By

Porsha Williams is leaving Dish Nation. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star appeared for eight years on the entertainment news show. The reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news with her followers, alongside a series of funny video moments from her time on the show.

“Goodbyes are never easy, and this one is especially hard. For the past eight years, I’ve worked on one of the most fun, collaborative, exciting, and best produced shows on television,” Porsha wrote. “But as I continuously start new chapters in my life, it means I have to close others. So sadly, August 27th will be my last day at Dish Nation.”

Porsha shared her gratitude for all the people she’s met along the way.

“Since 2013, everybody at Dish has been like family to me. There’s a lot of people I’ve met along this journey that I am incredibly thankful for,” she shared. “Whether it was on air or behind the scenes, they’ve endlessly supported my career and more importantly, my happiness.”

Porsha thanked Fox, her fellow co-hosts, and the people who work behind the scenes.

“To Fox, thank you for giving me this amazing opportunity. As well as Rickey Smiley for believing in me from the beginning!”

“To the crew, thank you for your patience, your intelligence, and your dedication to putting together a fantastic product day in and day out.”

“To my co-hosts, past and present, thank you so, so much. It meant the world to me to be a part of this cast of characters. You made me laugh so hard legit every day, and brought out a side of me that I needed to release,” the RHOA star said. “Thank you all for an unforgettable run and almost 10 years of my life I am eternally grateful for. Keep dishing! Love you ♥️.”

Andy Cohen recently told Entertainment Tonight that Porsha will likely be coming back to RHOA for Season 14, amid rumors of her departure from the series. She will also stay on as one of the co-hosts for the upcoming season of “Bravo’s Chat Room.”

Porsha also scored a Bravo spinoff special in May, which will reportedly chronicle her engagement shocker to her ex-friend’s husband, Simon Guobadia. She began filming the new 8-episode spinoff series in the wake of the bombshell announcement, this summer. Porsha was introduced to her future husband by his then-wife, Falynn Guobadia. Falynn shared that the couple was ending their marriage in April, and Porsha announced her engagement to Simon only a few weeks later.

Porsha’s Dish Nation departure comes amid rumors that she is set to walk away from RHOA. The Bravo star is reportedly concerned that show producers or cast members might force her to deal with women from Simon’s past.

The “Dish Nation” Twitter account posted a nice farewell to the future bride.

“We’re sad you’re leaving #DishNation, but we’re also incredibly blessed to have had you as a host. You’re an inspiration to us all and you’ll always have a home here with us.”

