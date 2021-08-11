Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne Drops Objection To Transfer Of Tom Girardi’s Stake In $20M NFL Case That She Believed Could Help Pay Tom’s Victims! By

Erika Jayne has backed off after trying to mix it up with the trustee overseeing her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi’s bankruptcy case. Court documents confirm that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has told the court that she is withdrawing her objection to the transfer of lawsuits involving 100 NFL concussions from her ailing husband to another law firm.

As reported last month—Erika is seeking to cash in on half of Tom’s estate because she claims that the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement. Fans know that Erika filed for divorce from Tom in November, after a 21-year marriage.

Girardi was forced into Chapter 7 bankruptcy by multiple creditors who claim that the attorney owes them tens of millions of dollars. Followers of the legal drama know that the ex-couple has been accused of embezzlement and fraud and that a court-appointed trustee was hired to evaluate and sell off Girardi’s assets in order to pay back his creditors. Erika’s assets are currently being investigated amid allegations that Tom and his law firm, Girardi Keese, fraudulently transferred funds to the reality star. Most think that there will be little cash left once Tom’s debts are settled, but Erika appears to believe otherwise.

Erika’s lawyers claimed that the attorney presiding over the case recently proposed transferring Tom’s interest in lawsuits involving NFL player concussions to another law firm. Tom was representing several former NFL players in over 100 lawsuits through his firm, Girardi Keese, prior to losing his law license. Erika objected to the transfer of Tom’s interest in the NFL cases to another firm.

“Ms. Girardi has a 12th-grade education, was never a GK attorney, and had no role in the operation or management of GK. Ms. Girardi was, however, married for approximately 20 years to Thomas Girardi, whom we understand is the 100% equity holder of GK. Ms. Girardi filed a petition for divorce from Mr. Girardi on or about November 3, 2020; and there was no pre-nuptial agreement,” the reality star’s legal counsel stated.

Erika was looking to “maximize” her soon-to-be ex’s estate because under California law she is entitled to half of any remaining assets after Tom’s creditors are paid off.

Erika argued that Tom’s pending cases could prove to be “extremely valuable” and could be “potentially sufficient to pay all legitimate creditors in full, including victims of GK, leaving a surplus of millions of dollars for equity.” She believed that the NFL lawsuits could be worth an estimated $20 million.

The trustee rejected Erika’s objection to the transfer of the cases and claimed that the NFL suits were not worth $20 million. He also pointed out that Girardi could not possibly represent the clients due to his current health status. The trustee reportedly produced documents during a recent meeting with the RHOBH star, which led to Erika telling the court that she was dropping her objection. The trustee’s lawsuit against Erika for the return of the supposedly transferred $25 million is still active.

