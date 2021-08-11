Real Housewives of Atlanta Andy Cohen Confirms Six Ladies Are Returning To ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’! By

Andy Cohen has confirmed six ladies are returning for season 14 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta but refused to say who.

During an interview with ET, Andy said details regarding the next season of the Bravo series were being finalized.

“You know what? We are noodling with the configuration of Atlanta as we speak,” Cohen revealed. He continued, “I just threw out a little piece of paper that has the names of who I believe the cast will be. I am not going to show you. There are six names on this list.”

Although the Watch What Happens Live host did not name the returning cast members, he did say he wants to see Shereé Whitfield return to the reality series.

“I always love Shereé. I mean, we just brought Heather Dubrow back in Orange County, and I thought that was great. It would be fun,” the 53-year old producer said.

He added, “I think it would be fun to bring someone back who no one would expect. I mean, people talk about Dorinda and Lisa Vanderpump or I always like the curveball and the people saying, ‘what, you’re bringing back this person?’ I think Monique Samuels would be fun in Potomac.”

Shereé, 51, has been in talks with producers regarding a possible return for season 14 of the Bravo series but has yet to be confirmed as an official cast member.

There have been multiple rumors surrounding the next season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. Several reports have suggested Cynthia Bailey hasn’t been asked to return to the show.

Furthermore, Porsha Williams recently hinted she might not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“You can literally feel when it’s time to move into your life’s next chapter,” the RHOA veteran wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Porsha, who has appeared on the show for nine seasons, recently announced her engagement to former friend Falynn Guobadia’s husband, Simon Guobadia.

The reality diva is reportedly considering leaving the show to avoid harsh criticism over her relationship with Simon.

