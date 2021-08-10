Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha Williams Seemingly Confirms She WILL NOT Be Returning To ‘RHOA’! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Porsha Williams has seemingly confirmed that she is considering not returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta. The reality star took to Instagram on Sunday, hinting that she was ready to end her time on the Bravo series.

“You can literally feel when it’s time to move into your life’s next chapter,” the RHOA veteran wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Multiple reports have suggested that Porsha is planning to exit RHOA, after appearing for nine seasons. Viewers know that Porsha is feeling the heat after announcing her engagement to her former friend’s husband, Simon Guobadia.

As reported—Porsha Williams began filming her new 8-episode spinoff series in the wake of her bombshell engagement announcement to Simon Guobadia. The project is expected to focus on Porsha’s family and her controversial romance, and the reality star is reportedly “seriously considering” sitting out of Season 14. Bravo wants Porsha to return, but she’s seemingly skittish about the negativity surrounding her future husband. The Bravo star is apparently concerned that RHOA producers or cast members might force her to deal with women from Simon’s past. Porsha is expected to continue on “Bravo’s Chat Room.”

Porsha has been hit by harsh fan backlash since dropping her engagement bomb. Porsha was introduced to her future husband by his then-wife, Falynn Guobadia. Falynn revealed that the couple was ending their marriage in April, and Porsha announced her engagement to Simon only a few weeks later.

In May, Simon fired back after Falynn released a preview to a tell-all interview, accusing his wife of cheating on him.

Simon took to Instagram to expose surveillance footage that he claimed proved Falynn’s alleged infidelity.

Simon posted a clip of Falynn’s upcoming interview, sharing the teaser alongside a bombshell caption. He pointed his followers to the Instagram account of Jaylan Banks, who is described in his bio as an Atlanta-based entrepreneur. He also accused Falynn of being pregnant with Banks’ child.

“The Face of Cheating Wife…Let’s start with why I filed for divorce,” Simon captioned the post.

“Let’s start with who she cheated with and currently pregnant for and living in a home I paid for – post divorce. His Instagram handle is itsjaylanbanks and this is how your generosity gets twisted. Let’s get started there,” he added.

Banks denied Simon’s accusation but later backtracked, going public with his romantic relationship with Falynn in July.

Porsha had her new fiancé’s name inked on her neck, in May.

“I got my fiancé’s middle name tattooed on my neck,” Porsha revealed during an appearance on FOX’s Dish Nation.

“Right here, it don’t hurt,” Porsha said. “I don’t like no pain. Right here it doesn’t hurt and, you know, I think that’s cute.”

Porsha is currently planning three elaborate weddings.

“He’s African, so we’re going to have a native law and custom ceremony, and a regular wedding,” the Dish Nation host recently explained. “And then we’re going to have another wedding at one of the houses that is out of the country.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips