Real Housewives of Atlanta Kenya Moore's Estranged Husband Marc FIRES BACK At Kenya's Claim That Their Daughter's Safety Is In Danger Amid Custody Battle!

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly’s ongoing divorce has taken a nasty turn. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been embroiled in a custody battle with her estranged husband, and Marc recently fired back after Kenya demanded an emergency hearing.

Her attorneys said—“To date, there are various issues impacting the care, safety, and well-being of the minor child that could be continuously impacted if not addressed at least on a ‘Temporary’ basis. Without assistance and direction for this Honorable Court, it is our belief that the un-resolved matters as to the minor child will continue, and could become irreparable.”

Kenya said in the motion—“The petition as filed shows that this Court’s intervention is need as to the custody of the minor child.”

The reality star did not provide details about what concerns led to her request.

Marc responded to Kenya’s attorneys by agreeing with Kenya having primary custody of their daughter, Brooklyn, who was born in 2018. He is requesting joint legal custody, which will allow him a say in decisions affecting the child.

Marc is now demanding that the judge deny Kenya’s request for the emergency hearing to address “safety” concerns surrounding their child.

“Respondent DENIES that there are various issues impacting the safety and well-being of the minor child that could be continuously impacted if not addressed,” Marc’s lawyer wrote in legal documents.

Marc added that he’s willing to appear in court to address other issues, such as child support. The judge has not yet made a ruling on Kenya’s motion.

The Bravo star stated that the couple tied the knot on June 10, 2017, and listed September 19, 2019, as the date of their separation. She added that the pair have lived in a “bonafide state of separation” since the date of their breakup. Kenya described her marriage as “irretrievably broken” with no chance of reconciliation.

As reported—Kenya’s lawyers recently asked the court to seal the case.

Kenya’s legal counsel wrote—“The Petitioner is a high-profile individual who has a vested and heightened interest in keeping her private life from becoming public. Due to her public persona, the Petitioner’s life, safety and privacy interests are generally the subject of media outlets and as such.”

“Petitioner has reason to believe that the information contained in this action might be utilized by said outlets to further harass, molest or aggravate her life.”

The judge has yet to rule on sealing the ongoing case.

Kenya and Marc were spotted in the Bahamas on a family vacation months after their divorce filing, sparking the notion that the couple was headed for a reconciliation. Kenya did not confirm whether the trip was a friendly co-parenting trip or a flopped attempt at reigniting their romance.

