Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Vanderpump's Daughter Pandora Sabo Pregnant With First Child!

Lisa Vanderpump is going to be a grandmother. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, is pregnant with her first child.

Pandora, 35, shared the exciting news on the red carpet of the 2021 Annual World Dog Day in West Hollywood on August 7. “Jason and I are beyond thrilled,” Pandora told the Daily Mail. “It is such a blessing after such a difficult year for everyone.”

“Ken and I are overjoyed and are so happy for Pandora and Jason,” Lisa added. “It’s such wonderful news and has been such a difficult secret to keep. We can’t wait for the new baby to arrive, and I’m so excited to become Nanny Pinky.”

Pandora and Jason Sabo married on August 27, 2011, after five years of dating. The two exchanged vows at Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd’s gorgeous Beverly Hills mansion.

The million-dollar wedding was captured by Bravo cameras and featured on the season two finale of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Notable guests included LaToya Jackson, Star Jones, Kyle Richards, and Adrienne Maloof.

Lisa, 60, quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2019 after nine seasons.

