Real Housewives of Atlanta Kenya Moore Files For Divorce From Marc Daly, DEMANDS Primary Custody Of Daughter Brooklyn!

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kenya Moore, is fighting with her estranged husband, Marc Daly, over custody of their daughter. Kenya filed for divorce from the Brooklyn restauranteur in May, according to court documents.

The Bravo star stated that she wed Daly on June 10, 2017, and listed September 19, 2019, as the date of the couple’s separation. She added that the pair have lived in a “bonafide state of separation” since the date of their breakup. The reality star described her marriage as “irretrievably broken” with no chance of reconciliation. The couple shares one daughter, Brooklyn, who was born in 2018.

Kenya is demanding sole physical and legal custody of the minor child. The reality star’s lawyers say in court docs—“the parties have acquired other joint personal property as a result of their marriage by way of gifts or joint purchases which must be equitably divided as well as martial debt which must be equitably divided.”

The RHOA personality also asked the court to schedule an emergency hearing.

Her attorneys said—“To date, there are various issues impacting the care, safety, and well-being of the minor child that could be continuously impacted if not addressed at least on a ‘Temporary’ basis. Without assistance and direction for this Honorable Court, it is our belief that the un-resolved matters as to the minor child will continue, and could become irreparable.”

Daly fired back with his own lawsuit, filing his own petition on June 11. He is requesting joint legal custody but is fine with allowing Kenya primary custody of their young daughter. He is also asking the court to allow him to keep his “separate real and personal property.” Daly is asking for an “equitable division of the parties’ martial residence,” which he claims is the Georgia home that Kenya purchased. He is also asking to court to order the reality star to cover his legal fees in the ongoing case.

Kenya’s lawyers recently asked the court to seal the case.

Kenya’s legal counsel wrote—“The Petitioner is a high-profile individual who has a vested and heightened interest in keeping her private life from becoming public. Due to her public persona, the Petitioner’s life, safety and privacy interests are generally the subject of media outlets and as such.”

“Petitioner has reason to believe that the information contained in this action might be utilized by said outlets to further harass, molest or aggravate her life.”

The judge has not yet ruled on Kenya’s request to shut down chatter about the ongoing case.

Kenya’s co-star, Cynthia Bailey, spoke out about how she viewed the couple’s rocky marriage during the most recent season of RHOA.

“Even when I’ve had conversations with [Marc], all he does is tell me how great and amazing his wife is,” Cynthia revealed, in March. “What a great mother she is, she does everything, she’s such an amazing mom. He basically brags about her to me.”

“And then when I see how he treats her,” Cynthia added. “I don’t get it.”

Kenya labeled Marc’sdecision to file for divorce a “tactical move” during an appearance on the RHOA Season 13 After Show.

