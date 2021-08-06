Featured Vicki Gunvalson’s fiancé Steve Lodge Calls Out Lisa Vanderpump’s Restaurant TomTom For Requiring Patrons To Show Proof Of COVID Vaccination! By

There’s drama swirling between two ex-Bravo Housewives, Real Housewives of Orange County alum, Vicki Gunvalson, and former Beverly Hills star, Lisa Vanderpump. Vicki’s fiancé, Steve Lodge, called out Lisa’s West Hollywood eatery, TomTom Restaurant and Bar, via Instagram, after they announced that they will require proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test from all of their guests.

“Whatever happened to the right of privacy of your health records?” Lodge asked in a Tuesday Instagram video. “I guess someone forgot to tell them that vaccinated people can also spread and get COVID.”

The CDC has confirmed that vaccinated people can spread the virus, but recent data showed that the unvaccinated account for over 97% of hospitalizations.

The Republican California gubernatorial candidate pointed out several “other contagious viruses,” including the flu, Ebola, hepatitis A and B, rabies, and measles, before noting that the decision was made not “in science but rather fear.”

He ended his video with a smile and some advice—that people “spend their restaurant dollars elsewhere.”

Lodge captioned the social media post—

“Restaurants that are requiring vaccinations and testing are violating the medical privacy of their customers. I don’t see Restaurant’s [sic] requiring disclosure of any of the more dangerous contagious viruses. A vaccination also doesn’t mean you can’t contract or spread the virus, so what’s the point? Is this just theatre? It’s certainly not science.”

“I suppose you can say, her restaurant her choice. But where does this discrimination stop against a virus with 99.8 percent survival rate? This is a very slippery slope and we need to stop and use reason and logic, not fear and hysteria.”

Lodge’s opinion drew mixed reviews from users, who sounded off in the comment section. Some fans slammed his comments and accused him of latching onto Vicki’s Bravo fame. Lodge proposed to the RHOC veteran in April 2019, but the couple has yet to tie the knot.

“Just get the dam vaccine!!! Every business has their right to refuse service. It’s not about your freedom, it’s about protecting others!” one fan wrote.

“Over all these idiots. You won’t realize till you drop dead that this is all to protect you. Vaccinated can go and eat because if we catch it we won’t die we can spread it we won’t die you catch it you will die,” another said.

“Dude why do you care? What a freaking baby. She’s not the government forcing you to do anything. You don’t HAVE to eat at a damn restaurant. And STDs? Seriously? Go crawl into your safe space and cry more, this is embarrassing,” a user commented.

“You’re using Vicky’s RHW fame , now you bring up LVP. Thirsty ass dude,” another noted.

“Just a leach (like Vicki) trying to stay relevant 😒,” another viewer said.

Other fans cosigned Lodge’s opinion.

“👏 Thank you Steve. You got my vote,” one said.

Another agreed—“🙌🙌 I agree with Steve!!”

“She’s a piece of 💩 for that!!” a third user said.

Lisa has not responded to Lodge’s remarks. The establishment maintains that TomTom’s main “priority has always been the protection” of staff and patrons.

