Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Mary Cosby Is In Legal Trouble, Charged With Unlawfully Providing Shelter To a Minor!

Mary Cosby is the latest Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star to find herself in a legal mess. Mary, 44, is facing criminal charges for providing shelter to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The First Lady of the First Temple Church pleaded not guilty to both counts. She’s expected to be present for a remote pretrial conference on August 12 at 10 am.

“Mary is saddened that she was dragged into another family’s domestic situation,” a rep for the reality star reportedly told E! News on August 5. “But is confident that this misunderstanding will be cleared up soon.”

Details surrounding the incident have yet to be uncovered. However, available information state that it took place on April 8.

The reality star isn’t the only RHOSLC star dealing with legal issues. Her castmate Jen Shah was indicted in March for running and orchestrating a telemarketing scam that targeted vulnerable people.

“Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam,” Manhattan US Attorney Audrey Strauss said of the indictment.

He continued, “in actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money.”

