Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Tom Girardi's Law Firm Reportedly Spent 'Hundreds Of Thousands' On Jewelry Purchases For Erika Jayne!

Erika Jayne has some explaining to do amid the investigation connected to her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi’s bankruptcy case. Ronald Richards, the attorney investigating the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, has questions about some gaps in financial records turned over by the reality star.

A judge ordered Erika to hand over all of her financial records, including bank statements and any pertinent text messages or emails. Richards confirmed that Erika complied with the order, but added that lots of missing info is causing discovery issues.

“She’s been turning it over, but we’re having some discovery disputes as to what’s been redacted and stuff like that,” the attorney told Us Weekly.

He confirmed that the Bravo star had produced “some documents.”

Erika’s finances and their connection to Tom‘s former firm, Girardi Keese, are being investigated by Richards and his team. The couple was accused of pilfering funds designated to families of victims of a plane crash shortly after Erika announced that she was splitting from her husband, in November 2020.

Richards has discovered that jewelry was purchased with funds from the firm, but has not nailed down proof that Erika received the goods.

“We saw jewelry payments that the firm has bought from a jeweler,” Richards told the outlet, estimating that the purchases were in the “hundreds of thousands of dollars” range.

“We haven’t sourced it to Erika yet,” he clarified.

Richards pointed out that unlike real estate or a car, jewelry doesn’t come attached to a deed or title.

“We don’t know who else Mr. Girardi would be buying jewelry for,” he explained. “But, you know, jewelry doesn’t come with certificates of title, so we still need to explore that.”

Erika’s attorney, Evan C. Borges, responded to Richards’ latest allegations in a statement to Us.

“Everything Erika did is legitimate. No assets are hidden. Erika is allowed to move on with her life,” the lawyer stated.

The Bravo personality slammed Richards on Twitter earlier this month, calling him a “clown ass” and “low budget” lawyer.

“He’s already complaining he has to spend his own money on this case,” she wrote on Twitter at the time. “#hesinitforthemoney Don’t be fooled.”

Erika has maintained that she’s in the dark about Tom’s shady financial dealings on the currently airing RHOBH season.

“I kept asking. And I was continuously shut out,” Erika said during a recent episode. “I [pleaded], I begged, I tried. I pushed as hard as I could until I couldn’t push anymore.”

As reported last month—Erika Jayne tried to silence Richards from speaking out about the embezzlement scandal and asked the court for a gag order.

Richards stated in response —“The real motivation behind this motion is Ms. Girardi’s desire to eliminate Mr. Richards as an effective investigator that has aggressively sought to compile the necessary financial information needed by the Trustee. Just as an example, Mr. Richards has already issued Rule 2004 notices to obtain documentary evidence in order to trace the source of funds used by Ms. Girardi to fund her legal expenditures.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

