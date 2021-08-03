Southern Charm Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis’ Kids Move In With Her Ex Thomas Ravenel After He Wins Full Custody! By

Kathryn Dennis has reportedly lost custody of the two children she shares with her former Southern Charm co-star, Thomas Ravenel. Kensie and Saint Ravenel have moved in with their father, in a home far from the troubled reality star.

Thomas shared a photo of his daughter getting comfortable in her pretty new room, captioning the snap—”So thrilled to have my daughter in our new home.”

The developer also posted a video of Kensie, 6, and Saint, 4, jumping into Thomas’ backyard swimming pool, yelling “best Daddy!”

Another pic revealed Kensie and Saint sitting at a table with two other children.

A South Carolina judge ruled earlier this year that Kathryn was only allowed supervised visitation every other weekend after the Bravo star temporarily lost custody of the two children. A source told The Sun that Thomas planned to relocate to Aiken, South Carolina over the summer, and was seeking full custody of the kids. The temporary order was filed by the court on February 25. The court granted Kathryn’s request that the ongoing custody case be sealed on December 18. The order shut down chatter about the court’s decision to temporarily strip custody from the Bravo star.

Thomas requested that the agreement change from joint to primary custody, citing alleged drug abuse and neglect. Thomas told the court that a mutual friend described disturbing details about a North Carolina trip he took with Kathryn and the children, among others.

“He informed me that he witnessed a lot of cocaine use during this trip and that Kathryn had left cocaine within grasp of the children, which he thought was dangerous,” Thomas said in court docs.

Kathryn responded—“I do not use cocaine so naturally I have not left any out for our children to access.”

Kathryn Dennis said that she would agree to a drug test as long as the expense was covered and Thomas agreed to do the same.

Thomas revealed that he had hired a man to conduct surveillance on the reality star, amid his concern.

Court docs state that the man witnessed Kathryn leaving the home and the children unsupervised “on multiple occasions.”

“During the time Kathryn was gone, Kensie and Saint are seen alone in front of the house. THIS IS TERRIFYING,” Thomas wrote about one episode.

He also noted that a neighbor called police after seeing Saint wandering unsupervised near a busy road. Kathryn said that Thomas’ claims were “untrue” in her response. She did admit that her father once fell asleep while watching the children and that Saint had walked outside. She said that she had not allowed her father to care for the kids since. Thomas also complained that Kathryn was not getting the children to school on time. Kathryn admitted that three out of four of Kensie’s recorded tardies had occurred on her watch.

Kathryn has remained tight-lipped on the matter and has not addressed the reported custody shift.

